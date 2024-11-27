Tottenham Hotspur could sign a high-earning forward in 2025, with a U-turn done behind-the-scenes after a decision by manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs preparing for Europa League clash against Roma on Thursday

Spurs are fresh off the back of an imperious 4-0 win over Man City at the Etihad Stadium, so Postecoglou's side will be in very good spirits as they prepare to make a return to Europa League action.

The north Londoners lost their last European encounter, a damning 3-2 defeat away to Turkish champions Galatasaray, where they displayed hapless defending throughout and could've conceded even more goals on the night.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22

Postecoglou will be looking to put that performance behind them against a Roma side who are seriously under-performing in their Serie A campaign, winning just three league games all season so far, with Claudio Ranieri's side languishing just three points above the relegation zone.

Timo Werner, who's been a real point of discussion among Spurs supporters this season, missed their clash with Galatasaray due to a hip injury - but the German has since returned to action and even provided an assist against City.

The forward, who pockets £200,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, has been criticised throughout 2024/2025 for his wasteful finishing in front of goal.

"He is definitely down in confidence you can see that," said Postecoglou on Werner's form after Spurs beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in late October.

"It is a difficult thing to get out of sometimes. It can feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders. All we can do is try to support him and keep trying to get him to a place where he feels a little bit more confident with certain things.

He scored his first goal since March in their 2-1 win over City in the Carabao Cup recently, and reports in the last few weeks have suggested that Werner is set to rejoin Leipzig at the end of his loan spell - with Tottenham electing not to trigger the £8.5 million buy option in his contract.

GMS reported that Werner was on track to leave Spurs after this campaign, but that same outlet has now suggested that Daniel Levy, Postecooglou and co are performing a U-turn.

Tottenham refuse to rule out permanent Timo Werner deal

According to their information, Tottenham are nw refusing to rule out a permanent deal for Werner, following Postecoglou's own decision not to cut his loan spell short in January.

While they're still in the market for wide forwards, with Andreas Skov Olsen among the names being monitored to provide competition for Werner, it is believed the former Chelsea forward could now stay beyond 24/25.

No final decision has been made just yet, as key figures are holding off on the call until later in the campaign, but it appears those within Tottenham are having a change of heart - as it looked far more likely that Werner was set to go back to the Bundesliga.