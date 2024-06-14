Tottenham could smash their £63 million transfer record, which was spent on ex-flop Tanguy Ndombele, in a "huge" bid to sign a top flight rival's star striker.

Spurs set sights on Harry Kane replacement as summer window opens

The Lilywhites have set their sights on a replacement for club-record scorer Harry Kane this summer, coming nearly 12 months after he completed his multi-million pound move to Bayern Munich.

Ange Postecoglou utilised Son Heung-min in a central striker role early-on last season, and the South Korean worked wonders before being moved back out wide. Richarlison also chipped in during his purple patch midway through the campaign, but the consensus is Tottenham will be bringing in a prolific new front man.

Spurs are lacking that standout 20-plus-goals-per-season presence up front right now, and that is something which chairman Daniel Levy and the wider recruitment team are looking to rectify as the window officially opens for business.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Son Heung-min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5

Doubts have surrounded Richarlison's ability to lead the line for quite a while, despite some excellent performances last season, with a few interesting names on Postecoglou's radar.

Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri has been heavily linked with Spurs in the last 10 days, as have both Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Roma's Tammy Abraham, with pundit Alan Hutton urging the club to bring in a proven striker to take them to the "next level".

“I said at the start of the season that I thought Richarlison could be the main Tottenham striker,” Hutton told Tottenham News.

“When Kane left, it opened up an opportunity for Richarlison but it wasn’t quite happening for him. Son has taken that mantle but I like him out wide, if I’m honest. I think even if Richarlison is firing on all cylinders like he was against Newcastle, I still believe Spurs need someone else.

“If Tottenham are going to go to the next level, they need to get a striker who you know is going to get them 20-plus goals a season. It’s something they still will be looking at.”

An ambitious target, according to Football Insider, is Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

Tottenham could smash Ndombele record in "huge" Isak bid

The Swede bagged 25 goals for Newcastle in all competitions last term, alerting Lilywhites chiefs to a potential Kane heir.

Eddie Howe's side are likely to demand a premium, if they even consider an approach from any club. As per FI, Tottenham could smash their £63 million transfer record on a new striker, and there are whispers that Levy is planning a "huge" bid for Isak.

"His runs are superb. If you just watch how clever he is when he doesn't get the first pass played in, he then goes behind a defender to come back in and bend his run to make sure that he is onside, then he can make a really clever finish," said Newcastle legend Alan Shearer on Isak.

"He can also come deep and drop deep, so he is asking different questions of the defenders by saying: 'Are you going to come with me or are you going to drop off?' If you drop off, he has got the ability to hurt you there.

"He is just a constant threat all the time. His finishing is excellent and his penalty taking is as good as they come."