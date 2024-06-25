A move to replace Tottenham defender Emerson Royal could move very fast this summer, according to one journalist, as the Lilywhites look to bolster their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Emerson wants out

It seems clear that it is the end of the road for Emerson at Tottenham. The Brazilian featured 22 times in Ange Postecoglou's debut Premier League season, but only started 11 times and only as a makeshift option when another defender was injured.

Emerson Royal's 23/24 Premier League season Appearances 22 Starts 11 Starts at right-back 3 Total minutes 1155

Now, he has been linked with a move to AC Milan, and has done nothing to play down that speculation: “The truth is that nothing is defined yet. Obviously, I know that Milan are in contact with Tottenham, they have asked for information about me. For me it’s very gratifying because many Brazilian players have played for Milan.

“Let’s wait and see what’ll happen. The Milan shirt is a very important and meaningful one. Knowing that teams like this are following me makes me very happy.”

Signed for £25m two seasons ago, the club are keen to minimise their losses on the Brazilian and are holding out for a £20m fee to let him leave, which could prove too hefty for the San Siro outfit.

The Italian side are reportedly exploring other options, such as a loan with an option to buy the defender, while they could yet move onto other targets too.

But should Emerson finally head away from north London this summer, Spurs have been tipped to replace him with a big signing.

Spurs readying £35m bid

That comes as local media in Florence claim Tottenham are in talks with Fiorentina over a move for teenage talent Michael Kayode. Spurs have seen plenty of success from Serie A in recent seasons, with Destiny Udogie perhaps the clearest example of this, and they could be set to return to their happy hunting ground once more in a bid to provide cover and competition for Pedro Porro.

Kayode has been one of Serie A's breakout stars this season, and was heralded by then Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano earlier in the campaign.

“Kayode has a strong character, he fears nothing, and it’s important when you are this young,” Italiano told DAZN as per Football-Italia. “Moreover, he is physically strong and motivated after winning the (U19) Euros. When he returned to Florence, he kept the gold medal around his neck for a few days.”

He started 22 times for La Viola in Serie A, grabbing a goal and two assists in the process, and appears to have caught Tottenham's eye.

That is according to journalist Mario Tenerani, who told Firenze Viola [via Sport Witness] that Tottenham could become a serious obstacle between the defender and Fiorentina, and hinted that Spurs are willing to offer £34m to complete the deal.

“Tottenham’s pressure on Kayode could turn into a nightmare for Viola supporters. The English are serious and have significant economic possibilities. They started from €40m and for now Fiorentina have resisted, but if they were to go further the picture could change suddenly,”

Any deal will surely depend on the future of Emerson and the sum that the club are able to extract from his sale, but Kayode could be a move that advances fast in the not too distant future.