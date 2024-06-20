Sky Sports journalist Dan Bardell has suggested that Tottenham could use defender Joe Rodon and midfielder Oliver Skipp as makeweights in a transfer for an exciting £50 million player.

Tottenham targeting new midfielder this summer

Amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso and even Yves Bissouma (The Times), there are suggestions that Ange Postecoglou could look to the transfer market in search of a new number six.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher remains on Spurs' radar as an option for the role, while there have been reports linking Tottenham with Atalanta star Ederson as an alternative to the England international.

Postecoglou could benefit from the arrival of a dynamic, young and exciting new midfied engine man, with the Australian set to oversee numerous more games next season as well - due to Tottenham's involvement in the Europa League.

The right-back position could also see some changes ahead of next season, as both Djed Spence and Emerson Royal could quit Tottenham by the start of next campaign. Genoa are attempting to sign Spence on a permanent deal, while AC Milan are actively pursuing a move for Royal.

A new full-back and midfielder may well be needed, but one player who can actually fill both roles is Leeds United starlet Archie Gray. The teenage sensation was an ever-present under Daniel Farke as the Whites narrowly missed out on promotion, and he's been linked with a move to Spurs in the last month.

Tottenham could use Skipp and Rodon in swap deal for Gray

Speaking to Tottenham News, Sky journalist Bardell has suggested that Spurs could use Skipp and Rodon as makeweights in a potential deal for Gray - who Leeds are said to value at around £50 million.

“It’s a deal that would make sense," said Bardell. "I think we’re going to see these sorts of untraditional swaps this window with clubs looking to manipulate the market.

"Archie Gray feels like a player that would suit Tottenham and suit Ange Postecoglou. That would leave Skipp surplus to requirements, he’s not first choice anyway and Gray coming in would put him further down the pecking order.

“He’s a player that needs a fresh start. Obviously, Rodon was there last season and they would take him back. If they helped get Tottenham closer to a move for Archie Gray then that would be a superb piece of business.“

The Englishman is a rising star at Elland Road, with some members of the media even tipping him to cost upwards of £70 million after his fine campaign, a fee Spurs could obviously bring down with the sales of the aforementioned duo.

"Archie's had a fantastic season for Leeds," said pundit Carlton Palmer to Football League World last campaign.

"Gray has been outstanding, with 36 league appearances so far this season, proving both his versatility and his ability. The 18-year-old's current deal has him with the club until 2028, but the club are looking to extend that even further. This makes sense, to tie the player down, with speculation surrounding him from top Premier League clubs and European teams.

Archie Gray's best Championship games for Leeds United last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Swansea 0-4 Leeds 7.76/10 Leeds 1-0 Norwich 7.34/10 Leeds 1-0 QPR 7.28/10 Plymouth 0-2 Leeds 7.25/10 Leeds 2-1 Bristol 7.22/10

"Gray's only 18, but he's doing well under Daniel Farke by playing regularly, so shouldn't be in any rush to leave. But Leeds want to protect themselves, for sure, by tying him down to a longer-term contract, and I'm sure there would be a massive release clause in there. Leeds would probably be looking for £70-80 million for him."