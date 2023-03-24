Tottenham Hotspur would be looking for a much higher offer than £100m in the summer if they are to allow Harry Kane to leave the club.

Does Harry Kane want to leave Spurs?

There have been reports suggesting the England captain would be open to listening to the contract offers that the club are expected to put forward in the coming months.

However, there have also been some claims that the 29-year-old is looking to leave Spurs in the summer with the likes of Manchester United said to be interested.

That being said, perhaps the most important thing is Daniel Levy and Spurs are reluctant to allow Kane to leave this summer despite his contract close to entering its final year.

And speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel, David Ornstein has claimed the price - if Spurs were to listen to offers - would be well over £100m:

"Daniel Levy will want the highest possible price. And there was a report in The Times, ahead of us recording this, that they want at least £100m in a lump sum. And that isn't the final price - that would be, like, the initial outlay.

"You will speak to people at Tottenham who will hypothetically say way higher than that [£100m], crazy numbers, to even consider it with just a year to go. And that's their stance at the moment."

Should Spurs allow Kane to leave in the summer?

Just two years ago, Kane tried to force his way out of north London with Manchester City said to be interested in the England captain.

However, the 29-year-old lost the battle and has been with Spurs ever since as Pep Guardiola's side were unwilling to match Tottenham's price tag for Kane.

Since then, Kane has gone on to score a further 38 Premier League goals and become the club's highest-ever goalscorer b surpassing Jimmy Greaves' record.

And there could well be a feeling that Kane has done his part for the club and Spurs should grant his wish - if he does want to leave - with just one year remaining on his deal.

But this is a business, and Spurs will have their price set on Kane that Levy should stick firm to if clubs are going to come in for Kane over the coming months.

Kane is not a slightly above-average player who Spurs will be able to replace with ease if they are to part ways.

This is a striker who is at the very top of his game. Not only would it cost a huge amount of money to find a potential replacement, but there is no guarantee of finding someone to come in and match his consistent output of goals.

Signing a club's best player should not be easy for any interested party - no matter how big of a club they are - and Levy absolutely should stand firm on his valuation of the striker.