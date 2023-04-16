Tottenham Hotspur dud Davinson Sanchez was booed off as Cristian Stellini's side were defeated 3-2 by relegation candidates AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

It was another miserable day for the Lilywhites as their season continues to peter out into nothingness and this moment, which is merely another slight of toxicity that the north London outfit have grown accustomed to, may well be the lowest ebb - if not the saddest, according to club captain Hugo Lloris.

There is no denying that Sanchez is part of the problem, rather than the sole villain for their woes and the fans' reaction over the weekend was somewhat harsh, though it is merely a culmination of the negativity that has been brewing throughout the current demise.

They have their right to vent such anger, however, and unfortunately for the Colombian international, his form for the club in recent seasons hasn't been good enough and it all came to a head against the Cherries, with Spurs losing their footing in the race for a top-four finish.

Should Spurs sell Davinson Sanchez?

Spurs parted with a then club-record fee of £42m for Sanchez back in 2017; earmarked as a centre-back for the ages for the club.

"We believe he will be one of the best centre-backs in the world in the future. That is why we made the effort to try to sign him," former manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed upon the defender's arrival from Ajax.

Now nearly six years later and aged 26, the 6 foot 2 flop has struggled to cement his place in the starting XI, even despite the constant change in manager. When as many as four different coaches can't trust you, then something is clearly up.

The £65k-per-week "liability" - as once lambasted by Daily Express reporter Joe Krishnan - hasn't started more than 17 top-flight matches in any of the last three seasons, with the current campaign being on track for his lowest output yet, per WhoScored.

Sanchez was introduced in the 35th minute as Clement Lenglet had to be withdrawn due to an injury and by the hour mark, the substitute got replaced himself, leading to the crowd's jeers.

It wasn't just the Lilywhites' faithful that was left disappointed by the 26-year-old's shocking 23-minute outing as former midfielder Jamie O'Hara slammed him on talkSPORT. "We spent a lot of money on him and he is absolutely awful," he said.

This was backed up by another ex-Spurs star as Jermaine Jenas claimed he was "sloppy" and that his passing was "just embarrassing" on BBC Match of the Day.

With 14 months left to run on his contract, the summer window represents one final chance to recoup a tiny bit of the eye-watering £42m the club paid for him.

He's human after all and does not deserve abuse. However, he is just not good enough for this level of football and must be offloaded under the new manager, as soon as possible.