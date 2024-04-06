Tottenham have been left "hugely impressed" by a £30 million forward's performances this season, which has lead to interest in signing him this summer.

Spurs set sights on new attackers for Ange Postecoglou

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou already has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal, but widespread reports indicate that the Australian wishes to add further goals and assists.

Timo Werner's deal includes an option to buy him permanently from RB Leipzig for around £15 million, but it is rumoured this won't affect Tottenham's search for another new forward to bolster Postecoglou's ranks.

Many names have been linked with moves to north London in this respect, with Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson among Spurs' priority targets this summer, according to widespread reports.

Two players are already into double digits for goals this season at Spurs. Son Heung-min's bagged a brilliant 15 in the league alone, while Richarlison boasts 10 in what has been a rejuvenating season for the Brazilian.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in the league this season Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

However, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano is among those to have backed the club's chase for a fresh attacking outlet to provide that extra bit of cutting edge in the final third.

“Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said Romano to JD Football last month.

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."

The Championship could be a fairly solid pool of talent to look at from a Spurs perspective, as it's also feasible they could depart for fairly affordable fees.

One of the league's best players, Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, is now rumoured to be attracting attention from Tottenham.

Tottenham looking at Summerville with scouts "hugely impressed"

According to HITC, Tottenham are looking at signing Summerville after being left "hugely impressed" by his Elland Road performances this season.

The winger has bagged 18 goals and nine assists in all competitions, leading to Leeds slapping a £30 million price tag on his head. He's been described as the Championship's "best player" by Tom Cleverley, while Whites boss Daniel Farke has called him "outstanding".

"He is playing an outstanding season in terms of performances," said Farke.

"End product and also his willingness to work for the team, to be there and deliver on a daily basis even in training, otherwise you can’t deliver consistency in this league."