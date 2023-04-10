Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is looking for his 12th permanent manager in his 22-year reign at the club and several candidates have been mooted since the departure of Antonio Conte last month.

Tottenham manager news - Who is in the frame?

Among the potential options is Julian Nagelsmann, who is available after he was sacked by Bayern Munich, and some reports suggest he's the leading contender among some high up in the Lilywhites hierarchy. Meanwhile, another recently available boss in Brendan Rodgers is also thought to have a "good chance" of being appointed in north London.

Other names include Luis Enrique, Luciano Spalletti and Vincent Kompany.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has also been linked to the vacancy, though the 43-year-old may have blown his chance to impress the Spurs supremo over the weekend.

What happened between De Zerbi and Stellini?

Spurs, under the guidance of Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini, and coach Ryan Mason managed to steal a cushion in the race for the top four by beating the Seagulls 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

In a game marred by controversy both on and off the pitch, Harry Kane struck a 79th-minute winner to move six points clear of those below them in fifth place and three points closer to Manchester United in fourth.

However, for all of the excitement around De Zerbi's attacking brand of football, he appeared to be a loose cannon on the sidelines - even before a ball had been kicked. Before kick-off, the Italian was gesturing to his counterpart in the dugout - later revealed to be over a matter of 'disrespect', though the true reasoning behind it remains a mystery.

Throughout the encounter, the 43-year-old continued to wind up Spurs' bench, and particularly the backroom staff, until it all came to a toxic conclusion.

In the 60th minute, the aforementioned staff remonstrated with De Zerbi over an incident on the pitch, with Lilywhites fitness coach Stefano Bruno largely leading the back-and-forth. It boiled over into something of a ruckus before both Stellini and the Brighton boss were sent off by referee Stuart Attwell.

It means De Zerbi will now serve his third touchline ban of the current campaign, having been sent off on one other occasion and having also accumulated four yellow cards. Quite frankly, his behaviour made Conte look like a mild-mannered saint and after his extraordinary rant, another abrasive manager is probably the last thing Levy wants or is looking for.

Given the defeat and the manner in which the up-and-coming Italian applied himself at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it's hard to envisage him being anywhere near a candidate to take over in the summer as the "madcap" manager - as recently described by football.london reporter Alasdair Gold - has surely just blown Levy's managerial test.