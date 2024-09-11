Ange Postecoglou has been dealt another Tottenham injury worry ahead of the north London derby, with a "world-class" Spurs player injured on international duty.

The Lilywhites host Arsenal this weekend in what is one of their biggest games of the Premier League season, and Postecoglou will be hoping that he can help to spoil Mikel Arteta's title charge early doors.

Arsenal are without summer signing Mikel Merino this weekend, with the Spaniard fracturing his shoulder in training and could be out for nearly two months. Declan Rice is also a big miss for Arteta and won't play a part after he was sent off for two bookable offences in their last game against Brighton.

Captain Martin Odegaard is a huge doubt for the clash at Tottenham as well, following the midfielder's ankle sprain, which forced him off during Norway's 2-1 UEFA Nations League win over Austria on Monday.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon FC

Riccardo Calafiori could miss the north London derby too, after suffering a freak injury on international duty for Italy, so Arteta has been dealt numerous selection headaches and concerns ahead of their face-off with Spurs.

For Tottenham, important trio Micky van de Ven, Richarlison and marquee summer signing Dominic Solanke missed their most recent 2-1 defeat away at Newcastle, but there is optimism that both van de Ven and Solanke could return against Arsenal.

"Micky was close, he trained this week, but he's not quite 100 per cent," said Postecoglou on van de Ven.

"Part of me was keen to give Radu a run as well, especially at this venue, so we've gone with Radu. It's nothing serious, we've a heavy programme after the international break. We're going to need all our back four, so getting Radu a game is positive for us."

Solanke has been absent since his sustaining an opening weekend ankle injury away to Leicester City, but Postecoglou has since revealed that the Englishman is close to returning.

“Dom is close but we're going to be a bit cautious with him," said Postecoglou in an injury update on Solanke.

"We've got a big programme post the international break, so he'll miss out on Sunday.”

Richarlison is still seen as a real doubt for Tottenham and is likely not to feature against Arsenal, with Postecoglou sharing that the Brazilian is set to be out for weeks.

“The only other one we got midweek is Richarlison," said Postecoglou on Richarlison's injury, just before Spurs faced Newcastle.

"Picked up an injury in training, so he'll probably miss the next few weeks.”

While Richarlison isn't expected to return for Tottenham until later this month, Postecoglou has been dealt another potential injury absence on top of the 27-year-old.

Yves Bissouma limps off after suffering injury against Estawini

Concerns now surround midfielder Yves Bissouma, and whether he will be able to play against Arsenal.

Bissouma was forced off with an injury during Mali's 1-0 win over Estawini in midweek, with the 28-year-old limping off in the 64th minute after a heavy challenge. He scored Mali's only goal of the game in the seventh minute, but it couldn't have been a worse end to the 90, as he now waits to discover the severity of his injury.

The £35 million ace, called "world-class" by presenter Adam Smith, has started two Premier League games under Postecoglou so far this campaign, scoring a rocket in their 4-0 win against Everton.