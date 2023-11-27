Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a blow after learning that another one of their players could be facing a spell on the sidelines alongside Rodrigo Bentancur, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Spurs injury news

The Lilywhites have James Maddison, Micky Van De Ven, Ashley Phillips, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic out of action with their own problems as it stands, but they were recently joined in the treatment room by another squad member.

During Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, Bentancur was forced off the pitch on 32 minutes after being on the receiving end of a dangerous challenge from Matty Cash, so there will be concerns surrounding his fitness, having only just returned from a long-term knee injury.

Related Latest Tottenham injury news, expected return dates, suspensions FFC keeps you up to date with all the Spurs latest news involving injuries.

So far this season, Pape Matar Sarr has started 11 out of the 13 games in the top-flight showing how much of an integral feature he’s become under Ange Postecoglou (WhoScored - Sarr statistics), but the central midfielder might also have to wait a while before he makes his next appearance.

The Senegal international didn’t train with the first team on Friday due to sustaining a hamstring injury over the past fortnight, meaning that he didn’t feature in Sunday's encounter in the capital, and an update has now emerged regarding the 21-year-old’s situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Taking to X, Paul O Keefe confirmed that Saar has picked up an injury, but at this stage, the extent of his problem is unknown, just like the exact amount of time he’ll be facing on the sidelines for Spurs.

“Don’t know how bad it is yet. He came back from international duty complaining he felt a problem.”

Despite being a central midfielder, Sarr has been strong in the offensive aspect of his game this season having provided two assists and scored one goal in 12 appearances in the Premier League (Transfermarkt - Sarr statistics), and the fact that he could be facing a spell on the sidelines will be a blow for Spurs.

The Thiaroye native has also been extremely calm and composed in possession, where he’s recording a 90% pass success rate at this moment in time, highlighting his ability to dictate and control the game from his natural position when on the ball.

Postecoglou’s £10k-per-week earner (Tottenham salaries), even has the versatility to operate in defensive, central and attacking midfield, making him a wonderful option to have in the building because he is able to easily adapt to the manager‘s demands should he need cover for any other injuries.

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Sarr has shown what “delicious” chances he can create for his fellow teammates in the final third, so there’s no doubt that everyone associated with the club will be hoping that he won't be away from the action for too long and that he can stage his comeback to the pitch sooner rather than later.