Tottenham dealt Mathys Tel summer transfer blow after Man United claim

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a potential blow in their plan to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich in a permanent deal this summer, with reliable Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk sharing an update on his future.

Spurs sign Mathys Tel on loan with £46 million option to buy

In one of the most dramatic stories of the January transfer window, Tel joined Spurs in a last minute deal after pulling a major U-turn on his decision to sign for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Chairman Daniel Levy flew to Munich for talks with the 19-year-old, but ended up travelling back to England empty-handed after originally failing to convince him. However, reports state that Postecoglou played a major role in changing Tel's mind at the last minute, with the Frenchman then opting to join Spurs in a major boost for the north Londoners.

"Daniel Levy flew to Munich last week because Johan Lange feared that his meeting and presentation with Mathys Tel didn’t have the desired impact," said L'Equipe reporter Loic Tanzi.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

"After meeting with Levy, Tel communicated that he wasn’t going to join Spurs. It was as much about showing that he wouldn’t be forced into something by Bayern as it was about not being convinced by Spurs.

"Sunday evening, Ange Postecoglou spoke with Tel over the phone. Postecoglou put forward how he planed to use Tel, expressed how much he valued Tel’s versatility and speed, and expressed that he thought Tel could torment Premier League defences with his qualities.

"It was a long and concrete speech, and it ‘scored points’ with Tel, who appreciated the coach focusing on his plans for him on the pitch, as opposed to the ‘project’ that the management tried to sway him with. Monday morning, the player decided he was going to Tottenham."

Tottenham's loan deal for Tel includes a £46 million option to buy, and going by his fairly bright debut against Liverpool on Thursday, he's a player who could eventually make a serious difference amid their injury crisis.

The teenage sensation bagged 10 goals and six assists in all competitions for Bayern last season, and Postecoglou will be hoping Tel can replicate those numbers at his new landing spot.

Tottenham dealt Mathys Tel summer transfer blow after Man United claim

However, signing him indefinitely won't be straightforward. Tottenham have every intention of keeping Tel beyond 2024/2025, but it will rest on the player's preference, as German football insider Christian Falk explains.

Falk states that Tel would like to join Man United this summer, despite agreeing buy-option terms with Tottenham, so the Red Devils could yet tempt the 19-year-old with an alternative Premier League move to Old Trafford.

"There were also talks with Manchester United who were interested in Mathys Tel’s signature," wrote Falk on his own version of the Dailybriefing.

"Tel was certainly open to the move, but United weren’t prepared to pay the loan fee Bayern Munich were demanding at the time (€5m). So, you see, there was a huge difference to the offer Tottenham came to the table with. Whether Tel stays with Bayern beyond the summer or moves on, it’s entirely up to him. If he can make the step to United, he would like to do it."

A lot can change from now till the summer, and Tel has already displayed a tendency to switch his mind, but United remaining an option means Spurs are not certain to keep him.