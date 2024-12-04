Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a new worry over star defender Cristian Romero and his potential switch to Real Madrid, after a fresh update on the Argentine's future from broadcast giant talkSPORT.

Real Madrid targeting Cristian Romero as Carlo Ancelotti eyes new centre-back

The Galacticos are suffering from a fair few long-term problems in defence this season, with both Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao out for the rest of this season after sustaining ACL injuries.

David Alaba is also making his way back from an ACL injury, leaving Carlo Ancelotti desperately short in central defence for the foreseeable, and it is believed Real could look to the January transfer market for solutions.

Even when the likes of Militao and Alaba return, the La Liga champions still have to consider the long term, with Antonio Rudiger, Alaba and Carvajal all on the wrong side of 30 and potentially reaching the twilight phase of their careers soon.

Real are believed to be targeting Romero from Tottenham as one option on their shortlist of centre-backs for 2025, with Arsenal defender William Saliba also attracting interest from Ancelotti as they look to the Premier League for elite new defenders.

Spurs are trying to tie Romero down with a new contract, according to multiple media outlets, in an attempt to ward off the likes of Real and keep their star defender.

Both the South American and Micky van de Ven have formed an excellent partnership since the beginning of 2023/2024, and it is the bedrock of Ange Postecoglou's high line, so losing either one of the duo really wouldn't be ideal for the Australian.

Romero has missed Tottenham's last few games with a toe injury he sustained in mid-November, with van de Ven also sidelined, leaving both Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin to fill in for the crucial pair recently.

As per talkSPORT, who revealed further details on Romero and his long-term future at N17, there is a genuine concern for Postecoglou.

Indeed, it is believed that Tottenham face losing Romero next year if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, with the ex-Atalanta star keen to pit himself against Europe's elite again after playing just a handful of games in the competition.

Ancelotti can offer that exact thing to Romero, meaning he could surely be very tempted by the prospect of quitting north London for the Bernabeu if the opportunity presents itself in 2025.

TalkSPORT describe the 26-year-old, who's on a reported £165,000-per-week via his current contract, as "central" to Postecoglou's long-term plans - so the possibility of his exit next year could be very damaging.

"He could play in any side in the top four of the Premier League. He is a Champions League player, a top player," said pundit Paul Robinson to Football Insider in 2022.

“If Spurs are going to go places, Romero is the type of player they will need to keep and build around.”