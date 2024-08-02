Tottenham chiefs are "determined" to sell striker Richarlison this summer, despite him finishing last season as their second top goalscorer in all competitions, and it is believed one forward in particular is keen on replacing him.

Richarlison linked with Spurs exit amid interest from Saudi Arabia

The former Everton star endured an underwhelming debut campaign at Spurs under former boss Antonio Conte, scoring just once in 27 league appearances, after making the move from Goodison Park in a deal worth £60 million.

Richarlison, in comments to the Brazilian press late last year, opened up about his struggles with mental health issues off the field, which could've been a key reason behind some of his performances, but then backed himself to come back stronger under Ange Postecoglou.

“On the field I’m a happy team player, I try to help as much as possible," said Richarlison on his psychological challenges.

"Sometimes, things don’t go the way we want. I think this part is a bit of the off-field side that ended up getting in my way. Even though you want to do things right, it ends up going wrong. I will continue to focus on the club, the storm has passed.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

“I went through a turbulent time in the last five months off the field. Now things are right at home. People who only had an eye on my money walked away from me. Now things will start to flow, I’m sure I’ll get a good run at Tottenham and make things happen again.”

The 27-year-old proved himself correct, as things did start to flow for him in a Lilywhites jersey.

A phenomenal mid-season purple patch saw Richarlison bag nine goals in eight Premier League appearances from mid-December through to early February, finishing 23/24 as Tottenham's second top scorer behind Son Heung-min with 12 goals and four assists in all competitions.

However, it has been reported this summer window that Spurs are willing to sell the South American regardless. Technical director Johan Lange, chairman Daniel Levy and the wider recruitment team are fully aware of interest from the Middle East, with clubs in Saudi Arabia keen on signing Richarlison.

Lange is prepared to green-light Richarlison's exit for £60 million, according to some reports, and GiveMeSport have now gone one step further.

Tottenham "determined" to sell Richarlison with Ivan Toney keen to join

According to the news outlet, Tottenham are determined to sell Richarlison in the coming weeks, and it is believed that Brentford striker Ivan Toney likes the idea of joining Spurs as his potential replacement.

Saudi sides are still keeping a watchful eye on Richarlison, while Spurs have "emerged" as Toney's "most likely landing spot". The Bees forward, who is reportedly valued at around £50 million, wants to join a club with regular European football prospects and Tottenham fit the bill.

GMS sources close to the situation claim a move for Toney could go right down to the wire, meaning it may not be completed till nearer the end of the window, so it will be interesting to see how this develops.