Tottenham Hotspur are now monitoring a "fantastic" striker who could be set to leave his current club, according to a report.

Tottenham transfer news

Tottenham's attacking prowess was on show for all to see last weekend, as they romped home to a shock 4-0 win away at reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, but manager Ange Postecoglou is still keen to strengthen his frontline.

PSV Eindhoven attacking midfielder Malik Tillman has become the latest target, with Spurs recently lodging an enquiry to assess whether he is available, while English winger Jamie Gittens is also on the radar after his impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund.

In terms of out-and-out strikers, the Lilywhites currently have the likes of Dominic Solanke and Richarlison on the books, but with the latter's recovery from a hamstring injury set to be delayed, Postecoglou may be keen to bring in another option.

Calvert-Lewin on Tottenham radar

Reports from Spain have now detailed that Tottenham are looking to strengthen their attack, meaning a move for Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be on the cards.

The striker's contract with Everton is set to expire at the end of the current season, and he is in no rush to commit to a new deal which would keep him at Goodison Park, potentially opening the door for his departure.

The Toffees view Calvert-Lewin as one of their key players, and they are still trying to convince him to stay, but a number of other Premier League clubs are now queuing up for his signature.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Spurs are all named as potential suitors for the Englishman, with the latter keen to add depth to their attacking options.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date AFC Bournemouth (a) December 5 Chelsea (h) December 8 Southampton (a) December 15 Liverpool (h) December 22 Nottingham Forest (a) December 26

The Everton forward has proven himself over a number of years in the top flight, amassing a total of 56 Premier League goals during his time on Merseyside, meaning he could be a decent back-up option for the likes of Solanke and Richarlison.

It would also be a low-risk signing for Tottenham, given that the 27-year-old could be available for free at the end of the season, which is a real bonus. Having been lauded as "fantastic" by members of the media as recently as last season, there are plenty of reasons for Spurs fans to be excited about this potential acquisition, but there are a few question marks over Calvert-Lewin's recent form.

Before the game against Man Utd on Sunday, the former Sheffield United man has weighed in with just two goals, and he ranks in the sixth percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 over the past year, underperforming his expected goals by a huge margin.

As such, Postecoglou will need to think carefully about whether the Everton man is a worthwhile addition to his squad.