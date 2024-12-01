Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing a new forward, but they are set to face competition from a whole host of other top Premier League clubs including rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham transfer rumours

Tottenham's squad has been stretched significantly in light of recent injuries, with Guglielmo Vicario becoming the latest player to be sidelined after suffering an ankle injury, meaning Ange Postecoglou may have to be active in the January transfer window. The Spurs boss said: "A lot of it will depend on where we are as a squad at that time.

"Between now and then, it is only really Romero and Van de Ven who will be back in that time frame, but Richarlison will hopefully be back in the New Year and we will just assess where we are squad wise.

"I think last year we did a little bit of business [Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner] which ended up helping us, but nothing concrete now because January is always tricky."

The Lilywhites' fixture schedule does not get any easier in the run-up to Christmas, and with important games against Newcastle United and Arsenal on the horizon in January, Postecoglou may feel reinforcements are needed in order to be competitive.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date AFC Bournemouth (a) December 5 Chelsea (h) December 8 Southampton (a) December 15 Liverpool (h) December 22 Nottingham Forest (a) December 26

Recently, Tottenham have made it clear they are interested in strengthening their attacking options, with Postecoglou said to be eyeing a move for Real Valladolid star Raul Moro, while Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi has also emerged as an option.

Now, Sky Sports have provided a new update on a potential transfer target in the last 48 hours, reporting that Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens is of interest to Spurs, but there is set to be plenty of competition for his signature.

Liverpool, Chelsea and rivals Arsenal are also named as potential suitors, with some of the interested parties having already opened talks with Borussia Dortmund to find out about the situation and position themselves for a future transfer.

The 20-year-old is currently said to be happy in Germany, given that his contract situation is comfortable, but he sees himself in the Premier League long-term, meaning a move could be possible at some point in the future.

Gittens impressing

The youngster has made a fantastic start to the ongoing campaign, having scored eight goals in all competitions, most recently scoring in Dortmund's 1-1 draw against rivals Bayern Munich on Saturday afternoon.

Former teammate Niclas Füllkrug has previously lauded the Dortmund star, saying: "He's an invaluable player to have in the final third, so dangerous for the opposition in the one-on-ones. We're delighted to have him."

As such, Spurs could have their hands on a future star if they do manage to win the race for Gittens signature, but it will not be easy, given the level of interest, and it seems unlikely he will be available as soon as the January transfer window.