A pundit thinks two Tottenham players could be on the way out this summer, and a £50,000-per-week ace would be a "phenomenal upgrade" on the pair.

Spurs making transfer plans with mass exodus on the cards

A key talking point at Spurs over the summer will be the plethora of men who aren't thought to be in Ange Postecoglou's plans moving forward.

Many of them are currently out on loan elsewhere, and it is likely that Tottenham will be open to offers for the vast majority of them. Tanguy Ndombele has failed to impress on another temporary spell, this time at Galatasaray in Turkey, so chairman Daniel Levy will be eager to rid the club of his £200,000-per-week wages at the nearest opportunity.

Meanwhile, the futures of four other senior players in Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon are all set to be decided this summer as well. Spence is apparently open to staying at Genoa past his loan, while Leeds are believed to be keen on signing Rodon permanently.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.34 James Maddison 7.28 Pedro Porro 7.10 Manor Solomon 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.02

Reguilon apparently doesn't feature in Postecoglou's thinking past 2023/2024, and Tanganga will have just a year remaining on his contract when he returns from his spell at Millwall. Indeed, the aforementioned five could join current Spurs squad members, Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg out the door.

Lo Celso has seriously struggled for game time this season, leading to rumours the Argentine could depart for pastures new, with Hojbjerg starting just six Premier League matches despite making an appearance in almost every top-flight match this term.

If the Spurs duo are sold, potentially to fund moves for Postecoglou's transfer targets, a more-than-capable replacement could be Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

The England international has been a vital cog in Mauricio Pochettino's system, but the Blues could be forced to sell amid FFP worries and with his contract expiring just next year.

Gallagher tipped to replace Lo Celso and Hojbjerg at Tottenham

Speaking to Tottenham News, pundit John Wenham has claimed Gallagher would be a "phenomenal upgrade" on both Lo Celso and Hojbjerg.

“I like Gallagher a lot, I think that he’s a really good player,” Wenham said.

“He is a character who Postecoglou would definitely like working with, a proper leader who has captained Chelsea on multiple occasions this season. To me, he would be an improvement on the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso, who could both be moved on.

“Gallagher would be a phenomenal upgrade, and someone who I’d very much like to see brought to the club.”

The £50,000-per-week ace would also count towards Tottenham's homegrown quota, with reports suggesting that Postecoglou is a personal admirer of Gallagher as we approach the summer window.