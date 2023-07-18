Tottenham Hotspur could target Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as a potential replacement for talisman Harry Kane this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur and who could replace him?

As per Sport1 via The Guardian, Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has claimed that Kane is keen to move to the Bundesliga champions this summer and believes that 'Tottenham will have to buckle' if their interest in the England international remains.

Bayern Munich have seen two bids turned down for Kane, with the second one believed to be in the region of £68 million. Spurs have also put a bumper contract extension on the table for Kane amid interest in his services.

If Kane is to leave the club, Foot Mercato via ESPN have reported that Juventus striker Vlahovic has emerged as a target for Tottenham, though Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on his situation.

It is said that Vlahovic could be available for a fee of €70 million (£60.1 million). At the same time, Spurs enjoy a positive working relationship with Juventus, which has been brought about following the captures of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from the Old Lady.

The Daily Mail have revealed that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is 'weighing up' a swoop to try and tempt Vlahovic to Stamford Bridge, though Juventus have insisted on a straight sale, ruling out the possibility of a loan deal for the Serbia international.

According to Capology, Vlahovic is tied to Juventus on a contract that runs until June 2026 and earns €249,231 (£214,236) per week at the Allianz Stadium.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti has signalled that Tottenham are definitely 'in the race' to sign Vlahovic amid uncertainty over Kane's future in north London.

Galetti said: "Despite the great interest from the Blues, let’s pay attention to the competition for the Serbian player: PSG, Bayern — who are pushing hard for Harry Kane — continue to monitor him. Also, Tottenham are in the race: With the constant pressure of Bayern on Kane, Spurs are exploring opportunities for a possible replacement and on their list, Dusan Vlahovic is gaining positions."

Could Dusan Vlahovic successfully replace Harry Kane?

Realistically, very few players in world football would be able to replicate even a quarter of what Kane has achieved at Tottenham over the course of his distinguished career; however, Vlahovic is someone who has all the attributes to succeed in England and it is unsurprising that the prolific forward is on the radar of several elite clubs.

Last term, the 23-year-old, who has been described as having a "little bit of Drogba" in his play, enjoyed a decent campaign in front of goal for Juventus, netting 14 times and laying on a further four assists in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Vlahovic, who is regarded as a "big-name", was a constant threat to defences over the course of the season and was able to find space efficiently, taking on 2.5 shots per match in Serie A, as per WhoScored.

FBRef show that the former Fiorentina star brought his teammates into play in 2022/23 and successfully performed 63 shot-creating actions in total.

With Kane's future being up in the air, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou looks to be proactive in his search for potential alternatives and will leave no stone unturned in his mission to bring success to N17.