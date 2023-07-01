Tottenham Hotspur are set to continue their unrelenting summer window, despite having already welcomed two new faces as of early July.

Despite having tempted James Maddison to vastly improve Ange Postecoglou's midfield, there could be a suggestion that this alone might not be enough to promote the vast upturn that the Australian will crave

Having watched the Lilywhites slump to an eighth-placed Premier League finish last term, the future will likely consist of a revitalised Chelsea and Liverpool, an ever-improving Arsenal and Manchester United, and a Newcastle United team that will be desperate to retain their place in the top four.

That is even without mentioning the gatecrashers, as Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion now both have a taste of European football, too. Further reinforcement is needed to re-establish their place amongst the elite.

Given the all-action attacking philosophy of their new boss, which often consists of two aggressive No 8s, perhaps the addition of another offensive-minded midfielder could provide the perfect partner for their £40m man as the spearhead of a frightening engine room.

Given what reports in Spain have noted in recent months, that man could be Crystal Palace's £19m-rated star, Eberechi Eze.

Would Ebere Eze improve Tottenham Hotspur?

The England international starred last campaign for the Eagles, as a catalyst for their comfortable finish way clear of the relegation zone, with which they flirted for some time.

As a skilful attacking midfielder, the versatility of this trickster will likely be of huge value to someone as tactically astute as Postecoglou. He will see the 25-year-old as someone to underpin his system, able to morph to aid its progression and switch intelligently mid-game.

Not to mention he is just naturally a very talented footballer, as outlined in his ten goals and four assists last season posted in the league. This earned him his 7.12 average rating, which was further bolstered through 1.5 key passes, 1.1 tackles and 1.9 successful dribbles per game, via Sofascore.

To add the elegant ace alongside another the imperious Maddison would mark an instant injection of creativity from deep that they have been sorely lacking.

Last season, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg combined for a total of just nine league goals between them. Both Eze and the former Leicester City man surpassed that on their own.

When compared to other central midfielders across Europe, where Roy Hodgson and Patrick Vieira often deployed him, the former QPR wizard ranks in the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90.

To imagine him striding out with the ball at his feet, forging space for his hypothetical teammate to then provide that deadly finishing touch, seems like a match made in heaven. It is no wonder he was branded a "magician" by Micah Richards, with his consistently spellbinding performances earning him a potential big move.

This pairing of Eze and Maddison could lead the press, create from anywhere and wreak havoc on opposition defences, yet they retain the mindset that makes them hard workers, too. As a couple of roaming 8s within the same team, they could cause carnage for the rest of the division.