Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur could land a defensive deal by landing Bundesliga pair Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven this summer, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

What's the latest transfer news involving Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven?

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham look to have expanded their search for a central defender further as deals for £37,000 per week earner Tapsoba and Van de Ven have reached an impasse due to a gap in valuation between Spurs and Bayer Leverkusen alongside Wolfsburg, respectively.

Former loanee Clement Lenglet, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guehi and Joachim Anderson are all under consideration at Hotspur Way as Ange Postecoglou looks to reignite his stagnant backline with some fresh blood.

In the case of Van de Ven, The Athletic provide further details on Spurs' frustrating pursuit of the £22k-a-week ace, indicating that Wolfsburg are demanding a fee of £30 million before sanctioning an exit for the defender.

Last term, Van de Ven made 36 appearances in all competitions for Wolfsburg, registering one goal and two assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

On the other hand, Tapsoba was almost ever-present for Bayer Leverkusen and featured 47 times for his current employers over the duration of the campaign, notching two goals and two assists.

More movement is expected in Tottenham's backline over the next few weeks and they have accepted an offer of £12.9 million for Colombian central defender Davinson Sanchez from Spartak Moscow, though he is reluctant to swap north London for the Russian capital, according to BBC Sport.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor does still expect Tapsoba and Van de Ven to enter the fold at Tottenham despite complications in the process to sign them at present.

Taylor stated: "That said, there's probably going to be some outgoings at Spurs as well. It's just how Ange Postecoglou views it.

"If he sticks with a back four, then I don't think they'll need more than those two [Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba], but if they're going to go to a back three at some point then maybe they might want to look again.

"Obviously, Clement Lenglet left following his loan from Barcelona. Then there is Davinson Sanchez who is attracting very strong interest. Joe Rodon as well is likely to depart.

"So yeah, I do expect those two to be the ones to come in."

Who else could Ange Postecoglou bring to Tottenham Hotspur?

According to journalist Christian Falk in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Tottenham have shown interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer, as he wrote: “[Kylian] Mbappe asked Paris Saint-Germain to go for the striker of his national team and also Tottenham have registered an interest with the representatives of Muani, but the eventual transfer fee could be too high."

The Independent report that Flamengo striker Pedro is being weighed up as a potential alternative to Harry Kane in the event the England international moves to Bayern Munich.

Taking to Twitter X, 90min transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has detailed that Spurs have held talks with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher over a potential switch across London, stating: "Chelsea open to Conor Gallagher sale but they stand firm on valuation. West Ham, Tottenham and Brighton have all had talks - but none would be willing to pay £50m for him."

Nevertheless, The Daily Mail claim that Gallagher would rather stay at Stamford Bridge to work under Mauricio Pochettino in spite of admiration towards his talents this window from elsewhere.