Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur are 'still deciding' who to 'press the button on' out of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg youngster Micky van de Ven, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest regarding Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Tapsoba and Van de Ven?

Cited by Kicker via Football London, Bayer Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes has revealed that the Bundesliga outfit doesn't plan to sell Tapsoba this summer despite heavy interest from Tottenham.

Rolfes stated in an interview quoted by the German outlet when asked if Tapsoba would leave Bayer Leverkusen: "No, not under normal circumstances. It's clear that there will always be limits at some point. But Edmond is a very important player. He's one of the top players in our team, without a doubt. He still has a long contract, so there's no reason for us to think about letting him go."

Tapsoba, who earns £37,000 per week on the books at the BayArena, featured 47 times in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen last season, registering two goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

In the case of Van de Ven, CaughtOffside report that there is a gap in valuation between Wolfsburg and Tottenham regarding a potential fee for the £22k-a-week ace, which has led to Spurs widening their search for a new central defender.

Clement Lenglet, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi are all under consideration as alternative targets in the event Van de Ven doesn't pitch up at Hotspur Way this window.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown has indicated that Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou could act to sign two defensive reinforcements between now and the close of play in the market.

Brown told FFC: "We were told that Spurs would quite like to sign two centre-backs this summer. I think it's pretty certain you will see one of those two names come in and then one other. I think Spurs are still deciding which one to press the button on first, frankly."

Who else could join Tottenham Hotspur this window?

Spurs are in the market for several reinforcements as Postecoglou looks to revive fortunes at the club following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani is on Tottenham's radar this window in the event that Harry Kane leaves the club, with a figure of €80 million being mentioned as a potential fee for the France international.

Pedro, who plies his trade for Flamengo in Brazil's Serie A, is also under consideration for the Lilywhites as a potential alternative to Kane this window, as per The Independent.

Atalanta rising star Rasmus Hojlund could've come into the conversation; however, Manchester United's 'advances' to try and secure the signature of the Danish sensation are likely to put to bed any notion of a late offensive from Spurs.

Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki is believed to have held talks with both Tottenham and Chelsea over swapping Ligue 1 for the Premier League and his representatives jetted into London recently to discuss his potential next move, according to FootballTransfers.

La Liga giants Real Madrid are 'long-term' admirers of the 19-year-old, who has also garnered attention from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.