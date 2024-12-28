La Liga giants Barcelona are working to find a new club for one of their players in 2025, and it is believed that he could join Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou hasn't had the easiest of times when it comes to player availability, with the Lilywhites minus a host of first-team players right now - especially in defence.

Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies are not expected back until after the new year, with the latter suffering a setback in his recovery from injury, which will keep him out for even longer than anticipated (Postecoglou).

Radu Dragusin also picked up an ankle injury in the final minutes of Spurs' 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day, dealing a real worry for Postecoglou, who's now waiting to discover the extent of the defender's problem.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) December 29 Newcastle United (home) January 4 Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26

Dragusin faces a late fitness test to determine whether he'll be eligible for their clash with Wolves on Sunday or if his fresh knock is more severe, but Postecoglou faces the very real scenario of being without a single senior centre-back tomorrow.

As injuries continue to ravage the Spurs squad, questions understandably surround the looming January transfer window and whether chairman Daniel Levy will give the green light to invest in new signings mid-season.

Speaking in his latest press conference, Postecoglou confirmed that the north Londoners are "working hard" to strengthen his squad behind the scenes - but there will be no sense of panic-buying in what is a historically challenging window.

"I still think you can be disciplined," said Postecoglou on January transfers.

"It will depend where we’re at when the window opens, and we're getting close to that now, so we've got a clearer picture of where we're at. I still think we have to be disciplined, it's not just about just bringing anybody in. There's certainly a need to reinforce if we can.

"Everyone knows January's not an easy time to do that. But the club's working hard behind the scenes to see what we can do to help players we've got at the moment who are giving everything in every game and dipping into every bit of energy they have to try to get us through."

Tottenham emerge as possible destination for Barcelona forward Vitor Roque

Thinking ahead to next summer, Levy and technical director Johan Lange are also setting transfer plans in motion.

According to a report by Spanish newspaper Sport (as relayed by another media source from the continent), Barcelona forward Vitor Roque could be snapped up by Postecoglou's side next year.

The £33 million Brazilian, who's currently enjoying a productive spell on loan at Real Betis, is likely to be sold next summer - with Hansi Flick and co deciding to find him a new club.

It is believed that Roque could join Tottenham from Barcelona as one potential landing spot alongside Palmeiras and two unnamed Italian clubs, as the Catalans work hard to find him suitors.

Betis have an option to buy the South American, but they're not in a position to activate the clause financially, which could be a real opportunity for Lange. Tottenham have also shown reported interest in Roque previously, so he's a long-term target.