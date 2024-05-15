Tottenham have emerged as favourites to sign a £52 million player, and they've already submitted a pre-summer bid for him if recent reports are to be believed.

Spurs tipped to bring in winger for Postecoglou this summer

In the last few months, Spurs have been tipped to bring in an exciting new wide player by reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano.

Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil could both leave Tottenham this summer, with the former's debut season marred by consistent injury problems and lack of availability. Gil, meanwhile, appears out of favour under manager Ange Postecoglou - as clubs in both the Netherlands and Spain reportedly take interest.

Dejan Kulusevski's form has been inconsistent over 2023/2024 as well, while Brennan Johnson is still raw and finding his feet at times despite some impressive performances to take into account.

Tottenham's best-performing regulars in the league this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.27 James Maddison 7.15 Pedro Porro 7.01 Cristian Romero 7.01 Dejan Kulusevski 6.89

Tottenham are also still deliberating over whether to sign Timo Werner permanently from RB Leipzig, with the German's loan deal thought to include a £14 million buy-option clause.

In the meantime, with a key decisions to be made, the likes of Romano have reported that Tottenham want a winger who can add more goals and assists to Postecoglou's side.

“Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said Romano to JD Football in March.

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."

Alongside the likes of Neto and Raphinha, lesser-known names emerge on a sporadic basis, with Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo now being mentioned as a Spurs transfer target.

The Japan international, who's even been dubbed the "Japanese Messi", boasts 10 goal La Liga goal contributions under Imanol Alguacil this season. His contract also has a £52 million release clause, but it is believed that Tottenham have submitted a cheeky low-ball offer for him.

Tottenham emerge as favourites to sign Kubo with bid submitted

According to reports in Spain, Tottenham have made a pre-summer £43 million proposal to sign Kubo from Sociedad, and they're "leading the bid" for him.

Sociedad, for their part, find this "tempting" and could choose to entertain this approach - despite it being below his actual release clause. The Spanish side need to think about their own summer transfer plans, with this fee going a potentially long way to help Alguacil reinforce other areas of the squad.

Kubo has actually been praised by Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, who called him a "very interesting player" in 2020.