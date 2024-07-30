A senior Tottenham first-team player has agreed to leave north London after Bryan Gil, with talks advanced and a deal now described as imminent.

Bryan Gil seals loan move to Girona as he leaves Tottenham

Gil became the latest official departure from Spurs amid a summer of many outgoings, with manager Ange Postecoglou sticking to his guns and orchestrating the overhaul he hinted at earlier this year.

Postecoglou suggested that a few players would be leaving Tottenham this summer, claiming that the club need to undergo drastic change and not everybody will be along for the ride - going on to draw a comparison with Arsenal and Liverpool.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's need to evolve.

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.

"It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey. It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset.

"And that’s not for everyone. Whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable."

While Gil's move to Girona is temporary on paper, the Spaniard signed a new contract which includes a release clause of around £12.6 million (Fabrizio Romano) - giving the La Liga side or any other suitors a chance to snap him up next summer for a fairly reasonable fee.

Gil's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 11 Minutes Played 209 Goal Contributions 0 Shots Per 90 1.72 Key Passes Per 90 1.74 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 3.48 via WhoScored

The 23-year-old will help to fill the void left by Savinho on his season-long loan, coming after the Brazilian joined Girona's sister club and Premier League champions Man City. Following Gil, it appears very likely that the next player to depart N17 will be right-back Emerson Royal.

Emerson Royal agrees AC Milan terms with Tottenham exit imminent

According to Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey, Emerson has agreed terms to join AC Milan and his Spurs exit is imminent.

Talks are finally at an advanced stage for the 25-year-old, with Milan having been negotiating over a deal to sign the Brazilian for a long time. The Rossoneri had a bid rejected for him "several weeks ago", but both Tottenham and the Serie A side are close to shaking hands on a total agreement.

Postecoglou has apparently deemed Emerson surplus to requirements, despite the lack of an alternative for Pedro Porro on that side of his backline.

Reports in Italy back this claim from FI and Veysey, with Gianluca Di Marzio writing that Milan have submitted an improved offer of around £11.6-12.6 million with add-ons and hope they can finalise a deal this week.