A big-name European side have now reached an agreement in principle with one player over joining them from Tottenham, with club chiefs set to meet Spurs officials in the next few days for further transfer talks.

Players who could be sold by Tottenham this summer

Wales international Joe Rodon became the latest surplus squad member to be shown the door this week, with the Lilywhites and Leeds United shaking hands on a £10 million move which also saw teenage sensation Archie Gray head the other way in a separate deal.

Rodon was out of favour under Ange Postecoglou and enjoyed a terrific loan spell at Elland Road last season, playing a crucial role as Leeds only narrowly missed out on immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Letting the 26-year-old re-join Leeds permanently for £10 million, which is very nearly equal to the fee Spurs paid to sign him from Swansea in 2020, also helps to make up the £40 million they forked out for Gray - with chairman Daniel Levy down just £30m when taking into account Rodon's sale.

Archie Gray's stats for Leeds United in all competitions last season Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 52 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Minutes played 4,273

All in all, this is prudent business from Spurs, who also wish to add further upgrades to Postecoglou's squad. In terms of who else could be sold after Rodon, there are many up for the chopping block.

Reliable club insider Paul O'Keefe claimed in May that Tottenham are open to offers for over a dozen members of their team this summer, with Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic all leaving Spurs following the expiry of their contracts.

The north Londoners also reached an agreement to terminate Tanguy Ndombele's deal, a year before it was meant to run out. Reports in France claim Ndombele is set to join Nice after leaving Spurs, and it is rumoured that Bryan Gil, Djed Spence, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Richarlison, Sergio Reguilon, Yves Bissouma, Manor Solomon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are all players who could be sold by Tottenham this summer after the aformentioned bunch.

Emerson Royal reaches agreement in principle to join AC Milan

Now, Calciomercato have shared an update on Emerson Royal and his future at N17. The Brazilian right-back fell down Postecoglou's pecking order last season due to the stellar form of Pedro Porro, but did play a key role when mainstay starters were unavailable.

Royal even slotted in at centre-back for a period in mid-season when Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven were unavailable, but the 25-year-old may well leave in the coming weeks for more guaranteed minutes.

AC Milan have been attempting to sign the former Barcelona ace from Spurs for quite some time, but Calcio claim terms are no issue. Royal has reached an agreement in principle to join Milan from Tottenham, according to the report, and the two clubs are set for a sit-down this week to find out whether they can shake hands over a fee.

Postecoglou's side want £21 million for Royal, while the Rossoneri only want to pay around £15 million. There is, however, a feeling that the two sides can reach a compromise at £17 million.