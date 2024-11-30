Tottenham Hotspur have entered pole position for a £50 million defender, who Chelsea hold a "serious" interest in signing, with Ange Postecoglou's side thought to have an "advantage" in the race for his signature.

Spurs face Fulham in the Premier League after 2-2 draw with Roma

Following their disappointing 2-2 draw with Roma, where they conceded an added-time equaliser courtesy of Mats Hummels, Spurs return to action against London rivals Fulham on Sunday.

The Lilywhites' inconsistency has been brought to the forefront yet again this week, with Spurs following up their 4-0 win away at Man City by failing to beat Serie A strugglers Roma, but Postecoglou hasn't been helped by the plethora of injuries and absentees in his squad right now.

Tottenham are currently without number one goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who had surgery on his right ankle after his fracture against City, alongside Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Mikey Moore, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur (domestic ban).

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22

In his pre-match press conference this afternoon, Postecoglou did say that Romero is the closest to returning to action for Spurs, refusing to rule him out of contention to play Fulham in a couple of days time.

"So last night, at this stage a clean bill of health," said Postecoglou on Tottenham team news ahead of Fulham.

"Mind you I thought that last week and we had a guy who needed surgery an hour later. I think everything is alright from last night. Obviously we'll see when the boys come in. Returns...unlikely. Romero is closer, he's probably the closest but again probably unlikely, but I'm not ruling him out. He's got to get through a few things today and then we've got a session tomorrow."

It's been a desperately unlucky few weeks for Postecoglou and Spurs on that front, perhaps highlighting the need for further reinforcements.

Tottenham's manager has already brought attention to the fact his squad is being stretched to the bare limits, and there are reportedly a few players who the club's hierarchy are considering ahead of January and next summer.

Tottenham in pole position to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce

According to The Boot Room, Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu is firmly on their agenda as a potential alternative to Destiny Udogie.

The Denmark international, who could cost as much as £50 million, can play further up the field as a winger as well - which could be attractive to the north Londoners. Spurs have already been named as suitors for Dorgu, but now TBR have another promising update.

TBR state that Tottenham are leading the race to sign Dorgu and hold an "advantage" over fellow Premier League suitors like Chelsea, despite Maresca's side having a "serious" interest in the 20-year-old.

Dorgu has started 12 Serie A games so far this season, netting three goals and averaging an impressive 2.1 shots at goal per 90 according to WhoScored.

"He has already had a lot of playing minutes in Serie A with Lecce, and he has done really, really well," said Denmark Under-21s coach Steffen Højer to bold.dk.

"What is special about him is that he is a quiet and calm guy, but things are just incredibly natural for him on a football pitch."