One Tottenham Hotspur player in particular could find himself 'out of the team' due to the arrival of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What has gone on with Micky van de Ven at Tottenham Hotspur?

Van de Ven attended Tottenham's 5-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of his proposed move to the Lilywhites from Wolfsburg, as per The Daily Mail. And, he has since put pen to paper, bolstering Ange Postecoglou's defensive line.

Last term, Van de Ven featured 36 times for Wolfsburg in all competitions, registering one goal and two assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Of course, Van de Ven's arrival could have a knock-on effect in terms of game-time distribution regarding his teammates, with England international Dier likely to be influenced by the impending deal.

Nevertheless, The Sun's Martin Lipton believes that Dier will be valued as an important squad player at Tottenham in 2023/24, as he stated to the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel: "“The fans don’t like Dier, but I think Dier’s role will be as a squad player, not as a first-team player. He’s important in the squad as a human being, as a man, as an experienced head, and maybe if he played fewer games he’d be a better player as well."

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that £85k-a-week earner Dier could be sidelined in favour of Van de Ven as the latter is a better natural fit in a back four, making him a more applicable choice.

Brown told FFC: "I've always thought that Dier is a centre back only really works in a three. It doesn't look to me like Spurs are going to play with a three this season, so it may be that he finds himself out of the team once Van de Ven is up to speed. I think that Van de Ven and Romero may be the first choices ideally for the new manager in a back four."

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Well, Tottenham fans certainly won't be in the best of moods on the eve of their first game of the season, with record goalscorer Harry Kane now out of the club and the country, as he sealed a move to Bayern Munich.

But, there is reason for optimism, as Daniel Levy now has plenty of money to spend on a potential replacement.

O Jogo via The Sun claim that Porto forward Mehdi Taremi could be a potential replacement for Kane and the Lilywhites are said to have opened talks with the Iran international's entourage to discuss a move to north London.

Taremi is believed to be available for a fee in the region of £17 million and has just one year left on his deal at the Estadio do Dragao as rumours over his future continue to swirl.

In terms of departures, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele could be on their way out of Tottenham amid interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, according to 90min.