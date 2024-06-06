Tottenham are "expected to bid" for a £50 million Premier League player, who reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano said manager Ange Postecoglou "really" likes.

Spurs identify new midfield signing as key summer priority

Bringing in a new midfielder is thought to be among Spurs' chief transfer priorities for this summer window, as uncertainty surrounds the futures of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso and a few others.

Hojbjerg has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Spurs, and was given very few opportunities in Postecoglou's starting eleven during the Australian's debut campaign in the Lilywhites dugout. As a result, the Denmark international is expected to part company with the club - four years after being signed by ex-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho from Southampton in 2020.

Lo Celso is unhappy with his situation at Spurs, meanwhile, and is reportedly attracting interest from European clubs and sides in Saudi Arabia. The Argentine midfielder has entered the final 12 months of his contract as well, so the writing appears to be on the wall for both men this summer.

Postecoglou needs to bring in a replacement if either of the duo depart. Atalanta star Ederson has been monitored by Spurs ahead of a potential swoop this window, while Chelsea star Conor Gallagher remains a key player of interest to the Lilywhites.

The England international has been linked with a move to north London since last year. Chelsea may be forced to sell Gallagher as well, given the player's contract situation and need to balance the PSR books before June 30.

Fabrizio Romano stated in January that “Tottenham have been interested in Gallagher since August 2023 because Postecoglou really appreciates the player" (via GiveMeSport), and Sky journalist Kaveh Solhekol has shared that Spurs remain in contention for him now.

Tottenham "expected to bid" for Conor Gallagher

As per Solhekol, writing on X, Tottenham are "expected to bid" for Gallagher this summer - but Chelsea are set to demand £50 million despite his contract situation.

"Chelsea won’t let Connor Gallagher go for less than £50m," said the reporter.

"Mason Mount went for 50+5 and Gallagher is captain and regarded as better all-round player. Gallagher has been model professional. Not agitated for big new deal. Aston Villa and Atletico want him. Spurs expected to bid."

Conor Gallagher's best Chelsea games in the league last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea 8.78 Chelsea 6-0 Everton 8.64 Chelsea 5-0 West Ham 8.39 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 8.22 Chelsea 3-0 Luton Town 7.90

The 24-year-old started 37 league games for Chelsea last season as a mainstay of Mauricio Pochettino's XIs and seriously impressed in that time.

"Really think Conor Gallagher is a very underrated footballer," said broadcast commentator Stephen Doyle.

"Spills his guts in every game and he’s always going forward. Good touch, scores goals."