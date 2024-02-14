Tottenham are now "expected" to replace club-record goalscorer Harry Kane with an "A-list" striker this summer, despite the incredible form of Richarlison lately.

Spurs eyeing striker amid phenomenal Richarlison run

The Brazilian has been one of Spurs' major success stories of 2023/2024, despite some early-season criticism, with Richarlison bagging an incredible nine goals in his last nine top flight matches.

The former Everton star endured a debut season to forget under ex-boss Antonio Conte last campaign, but Ange Postecoglou's arrival has seemingly helped Richarlison to rediscover his very best form as he seizes Kane's mantle.

“I think I have said consistently he is free of injury, he feels good physically and he’s able to perform at the levels he wants to," said Postecoglou on Richarlison earlier this season.

Richarlison's best league performances for Spurs this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle 8.85 Everton 2-2 Tottenham 8.22 Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth 7.91 Man United 2-2 Tottenham 7.80 Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham 7.67

“He couldn’t do that at the start of the year. Even though he was playing for us he was restricted in his movements. I think it is no magic cure, he got treatment and he feels good now. And he’s scoring goals which makes him feel more confident in himself, but aside from that, he’s working really hard for the team at the moment which has been really important for us. He’s going well and hopefully more to come.”

The 26-year-old, though, is by no means irreplaceable in this Spurs side as reports suggest that the club's recruitment team still want to replace Kane with an established goalscorer.

Tottenham are one of the sides linked with a move for Brentford star Ivan Toney as one option, with the 27-year-old set to become available this summer. Other names who've been floated at points are Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke and Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez, but it is Toney who is under discussion yet again.

Spurs "expected to sign" A-list striker with Toney available

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, Tottenham are "expected" to sign an "A-list" striker and replace Kane, with the Bees forward coming as one option available for transfer.

It is believed Spurs want to bring in a "marquee" number nine to bolster Postecoglou's attacking, as they apparently step up plans to do so later this year.

While Toney is a sure-fire candidate to succeed Kane at the club, they will face stiff competition from Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United, who are all set to be in for the England international.

Interestingly, the former Peterborough and Newcastle forward has actually been likened to Kane by Arsenal star Declan Rice.

"I think from the moment he stepped in the Premier League he's taken it by storm," Rice told talkSPORT.

"If you look at what he does for Brentford, how consistent he is and what he does for his team, he's fully deserving of a call-up. He's kind of like Harry Kane in a way where he's not only an out-and-out striker, he's a playmaker as well - his left and right footed passing, the way he picks out his teammates is a special technique to have."