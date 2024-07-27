Whilst Tottenham Hotspur's transfer approach has so far been focused on welcoming young stars, they are reportedly expected to make their first experienced marquee signing of the summer in a deal worth £29m.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites have so far welcomed just two reinforcements in the form of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, who are two additions that coukd make an impact on Ange Postecoglou's side for years to come. That said, after Spurs missed out on Champions League qualification last time out, it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that they still need further reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut at the end of next month.

Reports suggest that those in north London are well aware of the need to strengthen Postecoglou's squad too. According to Sports Media Set in Italy, Spurs are expected to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus with a transfer worth up to €35m (£29m) "close". The Italian has reportedly been shown the door by new manager Thiago Motta and could be left attempting to rediscover his best form at Spurs in the forthcoming campaign.

Earning a reported £150,000-a-week, Chiesa would instantly become the fifth-highest earner at Spurs behind Heung-min Son, James Maddison, Cristian Romero and Timo Werner, but above the likes of Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski. The winger could quickly prove his worth, however, having previously shined on the biggest stage before struggling with injuries.

Without an experienced new signing as of yet, Spurs could be making a statement of intent in the race for Champions League qualification by signing Chiesa.

"Fantastic" Chiesa could form Son partnership

Having enjoyed one of the Premier League's most productive partnerships with Harry Kane for so many years, before he left for Bayern Munich, Son may now get the chance to form a similarly lethal duo with Chiesa, should Spurs complete their move.

Chiesa could extend Son's best form for years to come at 32 years old which could provide Postecoglou with a major boost. The Italian can play all across the frontline and may even slot straight into the leading role to push Son back to his best out wide on a permanent basis.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Federico Chiesa Heung-min Son Goals 9 17 Assists 2 10 Key Passes 54 68 Ball Recoveries 62 89

Chiesa initially grabbed the attention of those in England during Euro 2020, when he played a starring role in Italy's eventual victory which was ended by breaking England's hearts. Rio Ferdinand said via The Metro at the time: "He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with, we saw in the Euros he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament.

"It’s his pace, his drive. He’s the one who is the threat, he’s potent, he wants to run in behind. He’s that modern day striker who can play anywhere across the front line and he’s as comfortable out wide as he is through the middle. He unnerves defenders with that pace, he’s so direct."