Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to send an offer to a high-profile club to try and bring a new central starlet to the Premier League, according to a reliable journalist.

Spurs summer signings

Daniel Levy and those at Spurs recruited nine fresh faces all on a permanent basis during the previous transfer window, with some of those who have made the most significant impact to date being the likes of James Maddison, Micky Van De Ven and Pedro Porro.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed Alejo Veliz (Rosario Central) Undisclosed Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) £47.5m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

While Ange Postecoglou will be happy that he is securing experienced players who will be able to improve his starting line-up in the here and now, the manager will no doubt also be keeping an eye on if there are any available up-and-coming prospects as he looks to build the long-term future of the club.

Ajax’s attacking midfielder Stanis Idumbo Muzambo has been highlighted as a potential candidate, with the 18-year-old having established himself as a regular feature of his club’s various academy sides having been with the Eredivisie outfit since his childhood days (Transfermarkt - Muzambo statistics).

The Belgium youth international will have reached the expiration of his contract at the end of the season, as per the above outlet, and with the following update suggesting that he has no plans to extend his stay any longer, the hierarchy have been alerted that he could be up for grabs.

Spurs interested in Muzambo

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham are set to make an offer to Muzambo, but they are set to face stiff competition from La Liga outfit Sevilla who are also keen to secure his services.

He wrote: "EXCL: Sevilla and Tottenham are both set to present proposals to sign 2005 born Belgian midfielder Stanis Idumbo Muzambo from Ajax. Idumbo Muzambo has decided to turn down any new contract bid from Ajax. Agreement to be sold in January or leaving as free agent in June."

Muzambo is an "exciting" young talent

Since the start of his career, Muzambo has posted 46 contributions (26 goals and 20 assists) from 77 appearances, showing how prolific he can be when carrying the ball forward from attacking midfield, but he’s also comfortable playing in several other areas of the pitch.

Sponsored by Nike, the teenager is a versatile operator having been deployed in five various positions over the grass following his arrival on the professional scene, including in three roles across the frontline and two in the centre of the park, which will be yet another attractive attribute to the board, especially should any unexpected injuries occur.

As hailed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Muzambo is an “exciting” talent who has bags of potential to offer, and having already shown plenty of glimpses as to what he is capable of, Spurs should definitely take the next step in their pursuit to try and fend off interest from their fellow competitors over the coming weeks.