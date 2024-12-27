Tottenham Hotspur have now expressed their interest in signing one player from an elite club in the looming January transfer window, with Ange Postecoglou's side looking to strengthen mid-season.

Tottenham suffer Nottingham Forest defeat as injury crisis worsens

Spurs suffered their fourth defeat in five Premier League matches on Boxing Day, with Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flying Nottingham Forest side beating them 1-0 at the City Ground through Anthony Elanga's first-half strike.

The Lilywhites faced an uphill battle after Elanga's opening goal, with the away side struggling to break them down, despite enjoying 71 per cent of the possession and completing 620 passes to Forest's 261.

Forest managed to completely shut them out as Tottenham dominated the overall play but mustered just four attempts on target all game, with a very frustrating afternoon for Postecoglou compounded by Djed Spence's added-time red card and Radu Dragusin's injury.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) December 29 Newcastle United (home) January 4 Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26

Dragusin was forced off just minutes before the full-time whistle with an ankle problem, as confirmed by Postecoglou, who also held some praise for his team for working hard in the "disappointing" defeat.

"It's obviously disappointing the defeat, tight game, it was never going to be the kind of game where there would be too many chances," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Forest.

"I still thought we had a fair chunk of it where we could have got something out of the game, but it was always going to be a tight game here. It was a disappointing goal we conceded, but aside from that the boys worked hard and we tried to generate as many opportunities as we could considering the context of the game and how Forest play, but we just couldn't get over the top of them."

While supporters anxiously wait to find out the extent of Dragusin's injury, they will be hoping it is nothing serious, as Postecoglou could be left without any natural, senior central defensive options for the coming weeks.

Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies are all sidelined through injury, and if Dragusin is forced to join them on the treatment table for a prolonged period, it would surely force technical director Johan Lange to bring in another centre-back when the transfer window reopens next month.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of centre-backs ahead of January, but it is believed they could also seek to reinforce their attacking options.

Tottenham eyeing January move for PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, a very reliable Bundesliga source, has now revealed Spurs' interest in signing £204,000-per-week PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The 26-year-old is a firm favourite under Didier Deschamps at international level for France, but he's struggled to assert himself at PSG, despite originally being tipped to seize Kylian Mbappe's mantle after his exit to Real Madrid.

He is "set to leave" PSG next month, most likely on loan, according to Plettenberg, who also says that Tottenham have expressed an interest in signing Kolo Muani for January.

The Les Bleus star's best club season came during the 2022/2023 campaign at Eintracht Frankfurt - where he scored 15 goals and bagged a further 11 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances - and Spurs would be hopeful he could rediscover that form if they do elect to pursue a temporary deal.