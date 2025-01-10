Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a January move for an attacking wonderkid and have already made a bid.

Tottenham defeat Liverpool as Kinsky shines on debut

Ange Postecoglou’s side recorded their first win of 2025 on Wednesday evening, defeating Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

Youngster Lucas Bergvall scored his first Spurs goal late on to secure the advantage heading into the second leg at Anfield, and it was a night to remember for new signing Antonin Kinsky.

Kinsky, who only signed from Slavia Prague on Sunday as Tottenham’s first addition of the year, was thrown straight into action by Postecoglou and kept a clean sheet, making some key saves late on from Darwin Nunez.

Taking after his first Spurs appearance, Kinsky said: “Yeah, I would say a win against Liverpool, in the semi-final of Carabao, one to zero with a clean sheet, it is a good star.

“I am a big dreamer but still with the legs on the ground. Probably this dream I didn’t have so far, so I am so happy to experience this. I am so happy that my family were here and they saw it. I am happy for them.”

The 21-year-old appears to be a shrewd signing by Tottenham chiefs, and the club may not stop there this month, with plenty of rumours over a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The France international appears to be keen on moving to north London after holding initial talks, whereas Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen has also been mooted as a potential Spurs target.

In midfield, Tottenham have also been offered Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi, who is thought to be "frustrated" at the San Siro. Now, a further transfer update has emerged over a potential star in the making.

Tottenham eyeing January move for wonderkid

Another player who has been linked with a move to Tottenham is St Patrick's Athletic forward Mason Melia. Reports back in October claimed that Spurs made a bid to sign Melia, and this has been backed up in a new report from The Sun, who label the attacker as a wonderkid.

They claim that Tottenham’s offer was worth £1m and was rejected, however, those in north London are still looking to sign the 17-year-old. Melia is also wanted by Celtic, Eintracht Frankfurt and Genk, but Tottenham are now looking at completing a deal this month.

The update states that personal terms won’t be a problem when it comes to a potential transfer, and should an agreement be reached, Melia won’t be able to officially move until January 2026, the first transfer window after he turns 18 in September.

A move could still be set up this month for 12 months time, though, making this one to keep an eye on in January.