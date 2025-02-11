Tottenham are now sending scouts to watch one of their transfer targets ahead of making a move this summer, it has been reported, with the Lilywhites looking to bolster their frontline under Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham lose again with FA Cup exit to Aston Villa

A dire 2-1 defeat to Premier League rivals Aston Villa saw Tottenham knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round, capping off a dreadful week for Postecoglou's side.

The loss followed a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool in midweek that dumped them out of the Carabao Cup and left Tottenham's hopes of silverware hanging by a thread.