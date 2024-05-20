Tottenham may have finally reached a decision on Timo Werner's loan move after it emerged that they are eyeing another option to play in his role this summer.

Werner left wondering

Tottenham are certain to be strengthening this summer, but whether RB Leipzig loanee Werner falls into that bracket remains unclear.

The German arrived from Leipzig on loan in January, and made a positive impact for Ange Postecoglou's side. In his 13 Premier League appearances for the Lilywhites, the former Chelsea man found the net on two occasions, grabbing another three assists to help Spurs finish in a Europa League spot.

But at 28 years old he is unlikely to get much better than he already is, and though there is a £15m option to buy the forward written into the loan deal, there is as of yet no indication that it will be triggered. Any agreement needs to be made quickly, with the clause only valid until the European Championships kick off in less than a month's time.

Quizzed on the move last month, Postecoglou refused to be drawn, saying: "In terms of his future, like most players, the decisions will be made at the appropriate time. I think he's been a great signing. He's been a really important part of our structure and I think he can also improve."

Now, Leipzig have perhaps been handed the biggest indication that Spurs will opt out of a permanent move, as it has emerged that they are eyeing up alternatives just days after the end of the season.

Spurs considering move for Premier League alternative

That comes courtesy of Tottenham insider and transfer intermediary Paul O Keefe, who has taken to X to reveal that Tottenham "are looking" at replacing one ex-Chelsea man with another, in the form of Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Moving to Forest for £3m last summer, the once Bayern Munich target has enjoyed a fruitful season, netting eight goals across his 29 appearances, three more than Brennan Johnson (who he replaced at Forest) managed across the season for Spurs.

The winger has drawn plenty of praise this season too, with Jermaine Jenas waxing lyrical about him on Match of the Day following two goals against Sheffield United.

“It was Callum Hudson-Odoi who shone for Forest. The quality was there to see", he explained. “So much has been spoken about him. Technically it’s an incredible finish for the first goal on the bounce. A bit of top-spin and bend it to get into that corner. It’s a real quality finish.

Werner vs Hudson Odoi 23/24 Werner Hudson-Odoi Appearances 13 29 Goals and Assists 5 9 Goals - xG -1.7 +5.3 Mins per goal/assist 163 206 Shots on target per 90 0.78 0.97 Key passes per 90 1.67 1.75

“Every time he came down the left-hand side he sat Jayden Bogle down".

It remains to be seen whether Forest would entertain a sale for the 23-year-old, who still has two years to run on his £80,000 a week contract at the City Ground, but with financial fair play firmly still a concern for the Reds, a reasonable bid may well give them pause for thought.