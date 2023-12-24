As impressive as Tottenham Hotspur have been under Ange Postecoglou, the boss must ensure that this is only the start of his improvements in North London as he looks to take them back into the Champions League. The Lilywhites currently sit inside the Premier League's top four, albeit having played an extra game than Manchester City, and will be aiming to show similar form in the second half of the campaign.

As the January transfer window approaches, Spurs may well start to think about further reinforcements for Postecoglou and perhaps ones that could cement their place among England's elite once more. However, one particular target is already being lined up for next summer.

Spurs transfer news

Postecoglou is certainly prepared for a busy window next month, having recently told Sky Sports when asked if January is coming at a good time:

"Yeah, if we get the outcomes it will be. But it's going to be a challenging month for us because you're talking about three players in Pape, Biss and Sonny who have been very important to what we're trying to build. We've got Maddison, Van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur - really significant players who are missing - so fingers crossed the guys we've got at the moment stay healthy through that period. It's going to be a challenging period and January is always a difficult transfer window to get things done particularly quickly, so I think we're preparing ourselves for that."

According to reports in Spain, Ferran Torres is one of the options at the top of Spurs' transfer wishlist and is open to a change of scenery after falling down the pecking order at Barcelona. Given that Spurs are yet to replace record goalscorer Harry Kane too, Torres could be an ideal option to turn to, although he is a target for next summer.

"Brilliant" Torres can provide Son cover

Without Kane these days as well, it's difficult to identify a player who could step up for the Lilywhites. Instead, however, they could turn to the transfer market and Torres. The former Manchester City forward and two-time Premier League winner can play both out wide and in the striker role, potentially handing those in North London an ideal Heung-min Son replacement.

Earning the praise of Pep Guardiola whilst at City, the Spaniard said:

"Not just this evening, of course this evening was important, but his first season in England and his numbers are exceptional. He came as a winger, but he has to think about (being) a striker. When Sergio, Gabriel were out, he was there. He scored against Leeds and Crystal Palace. He didn't have many minutes, but when he played, he had a sense of goal.

"Yeah, he can be [a No 9]. We will use him, we used him and he was brilliant. His rhythm, especially defensively he has improved a lot. The game at Palace, he makes a turn [in his season] - so good. The movement he makes as a striker, for the [third] goal, it hits the bar and where it goes, he knew it."

Whilst Torres' goals total of just three this season makes for poor reading, he hasn't been helped by Barcelona manager Xavi, who has granted the forward just seven starts in La Liga. With that said, both Spurs and Torres could solve each of their problems in 2024, so it could be one to watch over the coming months.