Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy by extension have set aside "big funds" to sign a long-term replacement for Harry Kane this summer, with a "quick" forward star wanted in north London.

Spurs tipped to sign new attackers this summer

The Lilywhites have a mathematical advantage over Europe-chasing rivals Aston Villa in the race to secure Champions League qualification for next season, as Spurs boast a game in hand and sit just two points off Unai Emery's side, who currently hold fourth.

Sealing a place in the Champions League group stage pot next season is vitally important and could even determine how much Ange Postecoglou's side spend this summer window, given the riches on offer via broadcasting and other avenues if Spurs can make it into the competition.

That being said, technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team are still compiling a shortlist of potential recruits for 2024/2025. Indeed, widespread reports indicate that Tottenham are very keen to sign a new attacker or two this summer.

Postecoglou himself has stated that there is a lot of work to do on the current squad and suggests that Spurs actually need two or three windows to get the level he wants.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league this season Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 4

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be. It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's transfer plans.

"I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position."

There are also some suggestions that the north Londoners are keen to bring in a new number nine and finally replace club-record goalscorer Kane, with Football Insider sharing a couple of updates on this.

Levy sets aside "big funds" to sign striker as Spurs eye Isak

Indeed, it is believed Tottenham have set aside "big funds" to sign a striker when the window reopens, as they scour the market for an "A-list" Kane replacement.

Of the forwards under consideration, Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is one of them. Spurs have apparently joined the race to sign Isak with Arsenal, as Newcastle facing having to sell a big-name player to abide by FFP and PSR rules.

The Sweden international, who's scored 15 goals in 22 top-flight appearances this season, has also been revered for his pace - with former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy calling him "so quick".