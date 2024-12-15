Leeds United, after rescuing a late point against Preston North End, may have no choice but to turn their attention towards the January transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly looking to seal a repeat of their Archie Gray deal.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites are gunning for automatic promotion after suffering playoff heartbreak last season and whilst a point against Preston would have disappointed those in Yorkshire, that last-gasp draw could yet make all the difference. Coming courtesy of Jack Whatmough's unfortunate own goal off the bench to make it a cameo to forget, Leeds now find themselves three points adrift of Championship leaders Sheffield United.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, however, those at Elland Road may have no choice but to brace themselves for potential departures after a summer full of big exits.

Fresh from playoff heartbreak, Leeds were forced to bid farewell to Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and, most frustratingly, academy graduate Gray, who swapped Elland Road for Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, as the winter window approaches, the Lilywhites could make their mark once again to repeat their summer swoop for Gray. According to Leeds United News, Spurs are now eyeing a Gray repeat to sign Pascal Struijk from Leeds when the January window swings open in a couple of weeks.

The central defender has proved to be an important figure for Daniel Farke so far this season, starting in every single Championship game at the heart of his side's backline. With Spurs lacking in numbers at the back following ill-timed injuries to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, however, Leeds could find themselves opening the door to the North London side for the second time in six months.

"Crucial" Struijk key to Leeds' promotion hopes

Losing Summerville, Gray and Rutter in the summer was difficult enough but Leeds were at least in a position to replace their departed stars, which isn't always the case in the January transfer window. Simply put, losing any key figures in the middle of their promotion push is almost certain to derail Leeds' Premier League pursuit, which is currently on course for success.

Struijk certainly comes under that key figure tag too, given the praise that Farke sent his way at the end of October. The German told reporters as relayed by The Leeds Press: "He adapted well to my demands and he's played a crucial part. We don't have to tal about his skills with the ball. I'm very pleased with his development."

At 25 years old, turning down the interest of Spurs would be far from easy, but Struijk must consider potential promotion success and his place at the heart of that success. In North London, it's likely that he'd eventually find himself as the fourth-choice centre-back behind Van de Ven, Romero and Radu Dragusin when all are fit and firing. At Elland Road, meanwhile, he can remain the main man at the back, which could win the argument.