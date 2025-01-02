Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is now keeping tabs on a midfielder who could be available for a bargain fee this month, according to a report.

Tottenham struggling to get going in the Premier League

Tottenham have recorded some impressive victories this season, defeating Manchester City 4-0 away from home at the end of November, while also putting an impressive run together to reach the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

However, Postecoglou's side have struggled with consistency, most recently being held back by an injury crisis in defence which left the manager with just one fit centre-back for the disappointing 2-2 home draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As such, the manager may have to strengthen this month to get his side's season back on track, and Spurs are now keen on bringing in players in a number of different positions.

With so many defenders out injured, the Lilywhites may have to enter the market for a centre-back, and they are now believed to have opened talks over a deal for Borussia Monchengladbach's Ko Ikatura.

Postecoglou is also personally driving a deal for a new forward, and he could look to raid one of his previous clubs, with Celtic's Nicholas Kuhn believed to be of interest after a prolific first half of the season up in Scotland.

Now, Spurs are also being linked with a move for a new midfielder, with GiveMeSport reporting that they are closely monitoring Lyon's Maxence Caqueret, who could be available for a bargain fee this winter. The 24-year-old, who is said to earn £54,000-per-week, may be available for a cut-price fee this month, given that Lyon are in a perilous financial position, and Tottenham are waiting in the wings to take full advantage.

There is set to be competition from other Premier League clubs, however, with rivals West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Everton also named as potential suitors.

Intriguing opportunity for Tottenham

Should Lyon be forced to cash-in on the Frenchman this month, Spurs should not hesitate to make an approach, given just how impressive he is as an all-round midfielder.

The Lyon star ranks in the 96th percentile for successful take-ons and the 91st percentile for tackles per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, highlighting his ability both on the front foot and in defence.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has also been full of praise for the maestro in the past, describing him as "pure quality and intelligence mixed with an amazing work rate".

Lyon's loss could be Tottenham's gain if they are forced to make a sale this winter, and Postecoglou should continue to monitor how the situation continues to develop over the next few weeks.

However, given that Spurs are still struggling for numbers in defence due to the sheer number of injuries they have suffered, signing a new centre-back should remain Postecoglou's priority this month.