Tottenham are thought to be weighing up a summer move for a player they actually wanted back in 2019.

Attackers wanted at Tottenham alongside Werner

Ange Postecoglou lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer but has managed to bolster his attacking ranks with moves for Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner.

Werner arrived on loan with an option to buy in January, and after contributing to four Premier League goals in eight games, looks on course to make his move permanent.

It has been claimed Tottenham are more likely than not to make Werner's loan deal permanent from RB Leipzig, with another centre-forward also wanted ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Ivan Toney, Mohamed Amoura, Omar Marmoush and Santiago Gimenez are thought to be centre-forward targets, whereas Spurs are also reportedly in pole position to sign Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Another attacking midfielder who could be on the move this summer is Werner’s recent Leipzig teammate, Dani Olmo.

Spurs actually made an offer to sign Olmo when he was still at Dinamo Zagreb back in 2019, and it looks as if he is back on the radar in north London.

Spurs eyeing Dani Olmo move

According to reports in Germany, relayed by Sport Witness, Tottenham are one of the clubs eyeing up a move to sign Olmo.

The attacking midfielder can leave if his €60m (£51.2m) release clause is triggered, something which is seen as a “bargain for top clubs” in England, including Spurs, and a few other La Liga sides.

However, reports elsewhere have claimed that Spurs’ rivals Chelsea are also keen on Olmo and are ready to activate his release clause.

Since joining Leipzig in 2020, the Spain international has gone from strength to strength and is now valued at a career-high €50m by Transfermarkt.

The 25-year-old has been missing through injury at points this season but can turn out on the wing if needed, making him a possible versatile attacking option for Postecoglou.

Dani Olmo's career stats Appearances Goals Assists RB Leipzig 142 28 33 Dinamo Zagreb 124 34 28 Spain 33 8 7

Olmo also caught the eye of Pep Guardiola back in 2019, with the Manchester City boss calling the Spaniard a “top player” and “incredible”.

"He's a top player - he has a bright future, of course. His performance today shows it. About the transfer and the money he deserves, that is not the point. The point is he is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe. Hopefully if Dinamo wants and he wants, it can happen."

It looks as if a move could be one to watch this summer, and it wouldn’t be a shock if Olmo is on the move ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.