Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a January move for another Real Madrid player, following their rumoured interest in teenage playmaker Arda Güler, with Spurs looking to take advantage of his dissatisfaction at the Bernabeu.

Spurs targeting new wide forward in January

Last week, GiveMeSport shared what Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy's personal plans are for the looming January transfer window.

It is believed Tottenham are in the market for a new wide-forward and defender, which is hardly surprising when factoring in injuries to the likes of Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, Cristian Romero and Richarlison this season.

Spurs are also expected to let Timo Werner leave at the end of 2024/2025, green-lighting a return to RB Leipzig and not taking up that £8.5 million buy option in the German's loan deal, so a long-term replacement will be needed for him.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

Odobert has just undergone surgery on his right hamstring, sidelining the Frenchman for the foreseeable future, so manager Ange Postecoglou quite simply requires more bodies out wide considering their involvement in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

In the past few weeks, Spurs have been linked with an array of interesting wingers - including the likes of Jack Grealish (Man City), Jadon Sancho (Chelsea), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) - but Real Madrid's Guler is a player of serious rising star quality and could be made available.

The 19-year-old, who's been likened to Lionel Messi, enjoyed a terrific end to 23/24 with a flurry of La Liga goals in his final six domestic matches. However, Carlo Ancelotti is yet to start him in the Champions League this season, and the Euro 2024 star's been handed just a trio of starts domestically.

Tottenham could look to sign Guler on loan in January as a result, potentially looking to take advantage of the teenager's lack of chances and hand him a new opportunity to shine in north London.

Tottenham eyeing January move for Brahim Diaz

According to The Boot Room, Spurs may even look to tempt one of Guler's teammates - £117,000-per-week winger Brahim Diaz.

The Moroccan is in a very similar situation to Guler, with Ancelotti handing him precious few minutes this season. When given a run out, the ex-Man City starlet has impressed with a goal and two assists in La Liga this season, but TBR state that Diaz is unhappy right now with his lack of game time.

It is believed Tottenham are actively keeping tabs on Diaz with the January window fast approaching, but the likes of City, AC Milan, Arsenal and Newcastle United are also maintaining a watching brief on the 25-year-old.

"It was Messi-esque," said TNT Sports pundit Owen Hargreaves on Diaz, after he scored a sensational solo goal against RB Leipzig in the Champions League earlier this year.

“Because of the way he can dribble and his low centre of gravity, it was just breathtaking. One of the best goals you’ll see all season. The quality of this goal is really astonishing.”