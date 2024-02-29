Tottenham are said to be eyeing a defender likened to Destiny Udogie, and this could push a "relentless" player out the exit door.

Spurs chasing new full-back as Ange wants alternatives

According to recent reports, Spurs are now keen to sign a new full-back this summer to provide back-up alternatives for both Udogie and Pedro Porro.

The defensive duo are key mainstays in Ange Postecoglou's starting eleven, thriving as the Australian's inverted full-back first choices, and an extended absence for either of the pair would arguably spell trouble for Spurs.

"The way Tottenham play this season, everybody talks about the spine of the team, but it’s actually the fullbacks who are the most important players,” said pundit Stephen Warnock on The Sky Sports Football Show this season.

“And I am made up to say that. It makes me very happy. They change the way that they play. Udogie doesn’t play as a conventional fullback or as an overlapping fullback.

Pedro Porro - 23/24 league form Destiny Udogie - 23/24 league form (via WhoScored) Appearances: 23 Appearances: 21 Match rating per 90: 7.18 Match rating per 90: 6.79 Goals: 0 Goals: 2 Assists: 7 Assists: 3

“Incredibly, I saw an article on this a few weeks ago where he has actually completed the most dribbles in midfield. That tells you everything about the type of player he is and where he is playing on the pitch, so often, you see him and Porro in centre-forward positions or number 10 positions.

Only Emerson Royal, Ben Davies and the consistently injured Ryan Sessegnon stand out as Postecoglou's alternatives, and that is something the club apparently wish to rectify this summer.

Indeed, both Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters and Udinese's Festy Ebosele have been mentioned as options recently, but another one who appears to be in contention now is Fiorentina starlet Michael Kayode.

Spurs eyeing Kayode who's "in the mould" of Udogie

According to HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham are eyeing Kayode and have been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old's performances in Serie A.

He's described as being in the "Udogie mould" by this report, with Italian agent Pino Vitale singing his praises after the defender kept a lid on Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

“This one is really strong,” Pino Vitale told Radio Firenze Viola.

“Incredible. He forced Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to chase him. Kvaratskhelia had to change wings due to the way Kayode controlled him! There is no need to worry about him. He is only 19 years old, but he is a ‘player’.”

It's added that Kayode's potential arrival at Spurs would "pave the way" for Emerson to leave. The Brazilian would be pushed further down the Tottenham pecking order by his signing, so the his exit could well be on the cards.

“Let me tell you, this guy is very, very good. He is all action. He is up and down, very quick and loves to attack," said former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell when Emerson arrived.

“The way Spurs play, with the full-backs bombing on, he is perfect. He is relentless down the flank because he is an incredibly fit guy. He also has good quality on the ball so I expect him to quickly become a fan favourite there."