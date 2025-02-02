Tottenham Hotspur are now eyeing a potential late move to sign another exciting talent for Ange Postecoglou in the dying hours of the January transfer window.

Tottenham trust in youth

Despite an awful Premier League campaign to date, one bright spark has been the young talent on show in north London.

Perhaps as much by necessity as by choice, Postecoglou has handed significant opportunities to summer arrivals Lucas Bergvall (19) and Archie Gray (18) alongside academy talents Will Lankshear and Mikey Moore when fit.

In addition to that, the club have placed their faith in young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky this month after he arrived from Slavia Prague, while the signing of Wilson Odobert over the summer demonstrated further the north London side's aims to sign talented youngsters rather than established stars going forwards.

To do this, they have used the Championship to good effect, with Lankshear joining Ashley Phillips and January addition Yang Min-hyeok on loan in England's second tier, while both Gray and Odobert were signed from clubs currently in the Championship after impressing, in Gray's case, a level below the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Luka Vuskovic is another young talent that Tottenham have lured to north London and he is currently enjoying a fine season on loan with Westerloo, before officially joining Tottenham from Croatian side Hajduk Split in the upcoming summer window.

Now, they are looking to continue that trend by plucking a young talent out of the Championship once more, with a potential 11th-hour bid to sign them now being mooted.

Tottenham want "very strong" Championship forward

That is according to a fresh report from The Boot Room, who report that Spurs have joined the race to sign exciting Sunderland winger Tom Watson, who is heading into the final 18 months of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

The 18-year-old forward has impressed in his first season of senior football, appearing 10 times for the Black Cats and grabbing two goals in that time, while he has earned the praise of manager Regis Le Bris.

"He works well. The system is well-designed for him. We can use him very quickly and play to his main strengths", the Sunderland boss explained after he scored against Stoke in December.

"He's powerful, he can dribble, he can move inside and outside and he scored. He's very strong, a very good winger in this league."

Brighton have already had a bid worth a reported £2m turned down to sign the teenager, who Sunderland are still hoping to tie to fresh terms. However, the report suggests that there is now added Premier League interest with Crystal Palace, Everton and Tottenham all keeping tabs on the winger.

Tom Watson in the Championship 24/25 Appearances 10 Starts 6 Goals 2 Assists 0

Indeed, Spurs are eyeing a potential late move with the Lilywhites "looking to make more additions" before the transfer window closes.

It is claimed that "one option for an interested party could be to sign him and allow him to remain on loan at Sunderland until the summer", something that Tottenham have already done to good effect with both Bergvall and Vuskovic in the past. Could they repeat the trick with Watson?