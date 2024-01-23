Tottenham Hotspur are way ahead in the race to conclude transfer business in January, having wrapped up deals for Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner earlier this month and now focusing on concluding their efforts with a new midfielder.

Ange Postecoglou will want to combat the absences of Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Biossouma (both at AFCON) and the expected departure of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and a new target has been lined up.

Spurs eyeing midfielder this month

According to Turkish outlet Star Gazetesi - via Football 365 - Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to change his course of action in the transfer market and forge ahead with a move for Fenerbahce playmaker Sebastian Szymanski, with Postecoglou said to be a very keen admirer of the player.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has been the No. 1 target this month but it's increasingly unlikely that he will be allowed to leave this month, with Levy now willing to 'do anything' to land Szymanski.

Valued at €35m (£30m), the Poland international has been in fine fettle over the past few years and has reportedly convinced the Lilyewhites to send scouts to watch him in action.

Sebastian Szymanski would banish Giovani Lo Celso

Since the start of the 2023/24 campaign, Tottenham have demonstrated their ability to succeed in the Premier League once again after enduring a difficult year that resulted in a lowly eighth-placed finish and Harry Kane's sale to Bayern Munich.

But Postecgolou's appointment has changed all and there is now a real sense that a glowing new chapter has arrived, with the lack of depth the main reason behind a decline in form before the festive period.

Star playmaker James Maddison is soon set to return from injury after a few months on the sidelines and while Szymanski would not disrupt the England star's playing time, it could spell the end for Giovani Lo Celso, who is out of contract in 2025 and has been linked with a move away this season despite enjoying some success in the first-team.

The Argentine is one of the most creative midfielders around and ranks among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, pass completion and progressive passes, the top 8% for shot-creating actions and the top 4% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

However, the 27-year-old has only started four Premier League matches under Postecoglou's leadership despite Maddison's injury and this could pave the way for his exit, with Szymanski the perfect replacement.

Described as an "exceptional" talent by scout Antonio Mango, the 24-year-old signed for his Turkish side in the summer after winning the Dutch Eredivisie with Feyenoord last term,

Since the summer, the creative gem has posted 12 goals and 14 assists across 33 appearances and contributed defensively with an average of 2.3 tackles and 4.3 duels in the Turkish Super Lig, as per Sofascore.

Sebastian Szymanski: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Long shots Aerial duels Key passes Pass accuracy Taking set-pieces Through balls Defensive contribution Source: WhoScored

This shows that he can produce the kind of rounded displays requisite for success in the Premier League, and given Lo Celso's relentless tackling, this is a good thing.

He also ranks among the top 4% of midfielders across divisions similar to the Turkish top-flight for goals, the top 5% for assists and the top 14% for shot-creating actions per 90, so his attacking approach clearly isn't too shabby either.

Lo Celso is doing a good job this term but Szymanski is younger and just as dynamic, if not more so, and he would be a great addition to a fast-rising Tottenham team.