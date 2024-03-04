Having enjoyed a solid, if not consistent, first season in charge, Ange Postecoglou could make his mark at Tottenham Hotspur once again this summer to welcome a La Liga star who has received plenty of attention.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites have already reportedly turned their attention towards summer reinforcements, with the likes of Pedro Neto and Kevin Denkey among those currently stealing the headline. Neto has starred for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season and the fact that he's already Premier League proven instantly makes him an ideal option for all those in North London.

Denkey, meanwhile, would finally fill the goalscoring void left behind by Harry Kane, who left to join Bayern Munich last summer. The Cercle Brugge forward has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, making interest from Spurs little surprise. That said, however, it's not just his attacking options that Postecoglou is looking to improve.

Having already welcomed Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and Radu Dragusin to boost their backline in the last year, Spurs have now been tipped to pursue a La Liga star who has already attracted plenty of interest ahead of a potential summer move. The Lilywhites will simply hope to stand out amongst the crowd.

That star, of course, is Miguel Gutierrez. According to reports in Spain, Spurs are eyeing a move to sign Gutierrez after his excellent season for surprise title challengers Girona. As mentioned, the Lilywhites aren't the only club interested, however. If they want to sign the 22-year-old, then they will reportedly have to fend off interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and even North London rivals Arsenal.

Daniel Levy hasn't been afraid to back Postecoglou since the Australian's arrival last summer and could once again splash the cash in the next transfer window to finally put Spurs back on course to finish inside the Premier League's top four.

"Brilliant" Gutierrez could compete with Udogie

As good as Destiny Udogie has been this season, Spurs would be getting direct competition in Gutierrez if they managed to secure a deal for the left-back this summer. Gutierrez's stats show just how good he's been for Girona in the current campaign.

Stats (via FBref) Miguel Gutierrez Destiny Udogie Goals 1 2 Assists 4 3 Progressive Carries 102 116 Progressive Passes 55 64 Interceptions 17 28

The Athletic's Thom Harris will certainly be keeping a close eye on Gutierrez this summer, whoever secures his signature, having sung the left-back's praises earlier this season. Harris posted on X:

Looking to get one over on Arsenal off the pitch, Spurs could land an impressive addition to Postecoglou's squad. As the summer transfer window arrives, Gutierrez will be one to watch out for, whether he stays at Girona or, indeed, chooses a move to the Premier League.