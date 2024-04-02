Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move for a mega-money striker this summer as they look to push on under Ange Postecoglou next season.

Kane-shaped void still needs filling

The Lilywhites lost star striker Harry Kane over the summer, and plenty feared that they would suffer as a result, with the Englishman having racked up over 200 Premier League goals during his time in north London.

However, Spurs have thrived. Heung-Min Son has taken up greater responsibility in a central role, while Richarlison is also beginning to shine in a Tottenham shirt, and the pair have combined for 25 goals and 11 assists this season.

PL Top goalscorers 23/24 Rank Player Club Goals Assists 1. Erling Haaland Manchester City 18 5 =2 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 16 10 =2 Mo Salah Liverpool 16 9 =2. Dominic Solanke Bournemouth 16 3 5. Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 15 4 =5. Heung-min Son Tottenham Hotspur 15 8 11. Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur 10 3

It is a far cry from Kane's 31 efforts in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich, but it is enough to leave Tottenham in with an excellent chance of winning back Champions League football next season. As things stand, the top five in the Premier League are expected to qualify, and there is an eight point gap between Spurs in 5th and 6th placed Manchester United.

The squad still need strengthening though, if Postecoglou is going to be able to deliver on his promise to make Spurs more than top four hopefuls next season.

"We want to finish the season strong and keep building on the foundation of being a team that hopefully in 12 months' time people are looking at us differently and talking about us differently," he told the media ahead of their clash with West Ham.

Big money striker on the radar

As it stands, Spurs seem a man light in their front line, especially if Timo Werner returns to RB Leipzig this summer after his loan spell in north London ends. They have been linked with adding a more physical presence at the top of the pitch, and now reports claim that they are the latest side keeping tabs on Sweden striker Alexander Isak.

The Newcastle man scored twice and grabbed an assist in a win against West Ham on Saturday, and has looked like a very shrewd addition to the Premier League since his arrival in the summer of 2022.

Eddie Howe has already issued a hands off warning for his striker, telling the media that “he’s an outstanding talent and no one connected with Newcastle would want to lose him”. But amid financial fair play concerns on Tyneside, there is fear that they may lose one of their stars, while CEO Darren Eales earlier claimed that "if we're going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players".

Arsenal are keen on Isak, but The Sun report that "Tottenham are also keeping tabs" on the 24-year-old should a cut price deal become available, although any deal is still likely to cost in the region of £100m as things stand, which would be a record move for the Lilywhites.

Isak himself appears open to a move to north London one way or another, admitting over the international break that “if things show up, things can happen”. Could he be the man Tottenham need to move from top four challengers to Premier League contenders?