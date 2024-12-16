Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly interested in signing one league’s top passer for Ange Postecoglou in 2025.

Tottenham eyeing new signings in defence and attack

Spurs appear to be eyeing up new signings in 2025, both in defence and attack. Injuries to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have dealt a major blow to Postecoglou, who's been forced to utilise a makeshift option in teenage summer signing Archie Gray at the back alongside Radu Dragusin - their only fit natural central defender.

Tottenham are rumoured to have held talks over signing Omar Alderete from Getafe in the winter, whereas in attack, Timo Werner came in for criticism from Postecoglou after his display against Rangers.

"I said that to Timo. He’s a senior international, he’s a German international," said Postecoglou on Werner's performance against Rangers.

"In the moment we’re in right now, it’s not like we’ve got many options. I need everyone to at least be going out there trying to give the best of themselves. His performance in the first half wasn’t acceptable."

Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki has been linked as a potential replacement for Werner, but now, another new defender has emerged on the radar of Daniel Levy and co.

Tottenham want another Leeds star after Archie Gray

According to transfer expert Graeme Bailey, talking to Leeds United News, Spurs are one of the clubs looking at signing Leeds defender Pascal Struijk in 2025 after their move for Gray earlier this year.

“Struijk is coming into his prime and has really been under the radar to a lot of people – not Leeds fans – but he is very much on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.

“A left sided defender and he is real quality and I am told Tottenham are amongst those who have checked on him. Clearly Leeds want him to stay and will look to tie him down to a new deal, but him staying long-term will be dictated by Leeds getting back to the Premier League.”

Struijk has been a regular at the back for the Whites under Daniel Farke and is actually the Championship’s top passer after 21 games.

Passes completed in the Championship 24/25 (15 Dec) Total Pascal Struijk 1,719 Matt Grimes 1,627 Joe Rodon 1,614 Shane Duffy 1,456 Callum Doyle 1,413 Ben Cabango 1,388 Maxime Esteve 1,321 Alfie Jones 1,240 Lewie Coyle 1,228 Harry Darling 1,191

The 25-year-old has been at Elland Road since 2020 and is closing in on 150 appearances in a Leeds shirt, and it looks as if he could be seen as someone who could arrive in north London.