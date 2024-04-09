Tottenham are now eyeing one club's star midfielder this summer as they become increasingly likely to lose him for nothing.

Spurs looking to shore up midfield for Postecoglou

As the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg seems far away from Spurs, with the Dane's contract expiring next year, it is believed that Ange Postecoglou could look to shore up his midfield with a replacement more suited to his style.

Hojbjerg has featured very regularly under Postecoglou and made real contributions, but the vast majority of his appearances have come from the substitute's bench. Fabrizio Romano backs that the 28-year-old could depart N17 in search of more game time.

In terms of the names linked to potentially succeed Hojbjerg ahead of 2024/2025, the likes of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher are attracting interest from Spurs.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson and Everton's James Garner have also been mentioned as Tottenham targets in the last two months, with technical director Johan Lange seemingly shortlisting Gallagher alternatives in the event he signs a new Chelsea deal.

"Garner is probably a Gallagher alternative that Tottenham might look at," said journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport in February.

"Obviously, it's very early days to be analysing the summer transfer window. We know that Tottenham are still waiting to see if Conor Gallagher does become available because there is a feeling still that he might and the longer that contract situation goes on, the longer they will believe that something might be able to happen. But if Conor Gallagher does end up signing a contract extension, they need to have a list of names they immediately turn to. And I guess James Garner kind of fits the profile somewhat so yeah, an interesting one to look out for."

You cannot rule out new targets appearing on a weekly basis as we slowly approach the summer window's opening, and a name now being floated by the press is Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi.

The 53-cap Nigerian has made 26 Championship appearances this season, scoring two goals and five assists. These numbers would be greater if he hadn't been ruled out from December-March through injury, with Ndidi contributing effectively during Leicester's chase for promotion.

Wilfried Ndidi's best Championship games for Leicester City Match Rating (via WhoScored) Leicester City 4-0 Plymouth 7.94 Leicester City 3-0 Preston 7.89 Southampton 1-4 Leicester City 7.65 Leicester City 1-0 Bristol City 7.43 Blackburn Rovers 1-4 Leicester City 7.41

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, and according to HITC, Tottenham are a potential landing spot for him this summer.

Tottenham eyeing Ndidi move with Leicester likely to lose him

Indeed, Leicester are "increasingly likely" to lose Ndidi for nothing, and this has alerted Lange and co. Spurs are said to be eyeing a free move for Ndidi alongside a host of other top-flight sides, and he could be a cost-effective option to succeed Hojbjerg.

“He is an incredible player," said former Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

"The offensive players get the credit but he does the dirty work. He has this brain for the game, where he can smell danger and always finds himself there. The timing of his challenge is very good and he’s up there with the top players at winning the ball back."