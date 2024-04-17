Tottenham are now said to be eyeing a zero-cost move for a £250,000-per-week player who was once called "unplayable" by Michael Carrick.

Spurs looking to sign new forward for Ange this summer

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has relied on the likes of Son Heung-min and Richarlison for the majority of their output in front of goal, but that is something which technical director Johan Lange is looking to fix this summer.

That could also be in the form of a new striker to replace Harry Kane, as has been reported by reliable football.london correspondent Alasdair Gold, but another very credible media source in Fabrizio Romano claimed last month they wish to bring in another goalscoring winger.

"Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said Romano to JD Football.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league this season Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."

Alongside the likes of Neto and Raphinha, Tottenham have been linked with other high-profile players like Eberechi Eze, with journalist Miguel Delaney reporting last month that they plan to make a "major signing" out wide.

While Spurs are keen to add a new striker and new centre-back as well, with Postecoglou admitting to the latter, it could be a very busy transfer window at N17 and chairman Daniel Levy will be looking to cut costs wherever possible.

Therefore, the free agent market could be a fruitful pool of talent for the north Londoners, and Italian newspaper Tuttosport has claimed that they have their eyes on an interesting new target at zero cost.

Tottenham eyeing free move for Anthony Martial

Man United attacker Anthony Martial, rumoured to be on around £250,000-per-week, looks set to leave Old Trafford on June 30.

The Frenchman doesn't feature in Erik ten Hag's plans, but he may well feature in Postecoglou's. According to Tuttosport, as relayed by Football Italia this week, Tottenham are interested in signing Martial on a free deal this summer but face competition from Juventus.

The 28-year-old has played just 13 league games this season but has displayed imperious form in past seasons. Indeed, former Spurs midfielder Carrick even once called him "unplayable".

"He has that ability. He’s shown that from day one since his debut against Liverpool, when he scored," said Carrick.

“We have to realise how good he is and can’t expect everything from him all the time. But, when he’s in that kind of form, he’s pretty much unplayable, so it’s nice to have him playing for us.”