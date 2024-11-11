Tottenham Hotspur are now preparing to lodge a bid for a Premier League youngster who's "going to be a star", according to a report.

Tottenham transfer rumours

Speaking to Spurs News, transfer insider Graeme Bailey recently detailed that signing a left-sided defender is likely to be Ange Postecoglou's main target in the January transfer window, saying:

“From what I’m hearing, I think especially now a left-sided centre-back looks to be the priority because that’s the area they are most short in. They cannot afford another major injury there.”

However, it is clear that Postecoglou is keen to bolster his squad in a number of other areas too, with Manchester City winger Jack Grealish now on the radar, while Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson has also been linked with a switch to N17.

A number of players are clearly being considered by Postecoglou, and one of the Premier League's breakout stars could potentially be in line for a move to the capital as well if reports from Spain are to be believed.

Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte, who is currently on loan at Leicester City, has now emerged as a subject of interest for Tottenham, with the club willing to fight to ensure they win the race for his signature.

The report states that a Spurs bid is currently being prepared, with the Seagulls apparently willing to let the 19-year-old leave for a fee of €50m (£41m), amidst interest from several other clubs, including current employers Leicester.

At the moment, Buananotte is enjoying his time on loan at Leicester, and it is clear to see why, given that he has made a flying start to the Premier League campaign, recording five goal contributions in his opening nine games.

Buananotte destined for the top

Some members of the media have tipped the midfielder to go on to great things, with talkSPORT's Jack Johnson suggesting that he is "going to be a star" after an impressive performance earlier this season.

The starlet's ability going forward could make him a perfect fit in a Postecoglou system, with Spurs recently being praised for their "entertaining" and attacking style of play by former striker Dimitar Berbatov.

Not only that, but the Leicester loanee is also more than capable of pitching in defensively, placing in the 99th percentile for tackles per 90 and the 98th percentile for blocks per 90 compared to his positional peers over the past year.

Should Buonanotte become available at some point in the future, then Spurs should undoubtedly pursue his signature, however it would not be a surprise if Brighton hardened their stance on letting him leave if he continues to impress in a Leicester shirt.