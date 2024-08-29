Tottenham Hotspur fancy signing a £60 million Premier League player alongside Wolves star Joao Gomes, as the north Londoners reportedly scour the market for late opportunities to bring in a new midfielder.

Spurs look at making one more signing and it could be a midfielder

Spurs have been exceptional at keeping their business quiet this summer, as highlighted by their suddenly announced transfer of Wilson Odobert from Burnley, so the consensus is that we cannot rule out late surprises at N17.

Fabrizio Romano is among the media sources to claim that Tottenham are looking at a last-minute transfer opportunity, coming after their latest piece of business, having loaned out winger Manor Solomon to Leeds United for the rest of the season.

"The deal they did with Burnley [for Odobert] was completely silent," said Romano.

"So, I think they're still working on something, and I'm told they're still working on something, but there is still nothing concrete or close to being completed. But I can confirm Tottenham are still in the market for opportunities.”

This message from Romano provides real hope for supporters that manager Ange Postecoglou could see one more name come through the door before this summer's transfer cut-off on August 31, with deadline day looming tomorrow.

Tottenham have sealed deals for Timo Werner, who extended his loan spell at the club for the rest of 2024/2025, with Archie Gray, Dominic Solanke and Odobert also putting pen to paper on moves to north London as the club's four senior additions of the window.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon FC

In terms of the next addition that Postecoglou could make, there are suggestions that Tottenham are eyeing up the possibility of a new midfielder, following their £20 million-plus sale of Oliver Skipp to Leicester City.

Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr and Archie Gray are Postecoglou's current options in that position, but the latter two are pretty young, and an injury to Pedro Porro could force Tottenham to utilise Gray in the right-back role - which he played a lot for Leeds last season.

Tottenham fancy signing Morgan Gibbs-White alongside Joao Gomes

According to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras podcast, relayed by TBR, there are two midfield targets in particular catching the eye at Spurs.

Indeed, it is believed Tottenham fancy signing the likes of Gomes and Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, if they're indeed going to reinforce that area of the park.

“One thing I have been told a few times if that they want someone with power from the midfield," said Jones (via TBR).

"Morgan Gibbs-White is someone they like but they like him as more of a number eight breaking out, not as a traditional number eight. They like that and they like Joao Gomes at Wolves."

It would be difficult to pull off late moves for either player, given how crucial they are to their clubs. Gibbs-White, as per Football Insider, could cost around £60 million.